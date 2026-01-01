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Systematic attack surface reduction
The Cosmo Security Hardening Guide provides a configuration checklist for production deployments. Each setting addresses a specific attack vector with a concrete YAML change.
Production hardening checklist
Disable introspection with introspection.enabled: false to hide the API schema from clients.
Set dev_mode: false. Development mode enables Advanced Request Tracing (ART), which can expose sensitive information, along with pretty log output.
Set file_upload.enabled: false if your API does not need multipart file upload support.
Configure CORS with an explicit allow_origins list, specific allow_methods, and trusted allow_headers.
Enable Redis-backed rate limiting with GCRA algorithm. Configure rate, burst, and period for your traffic profile.
Consider enabling block_non_persisted_operations to limit execution to pre-approved operations only.
Enable TLS and consider Config Signing for a fully hardened production deployment.
Rate limiting requires Redis. TLS requires certificates. All other settings need only YAML.