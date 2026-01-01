Every convenience feature enabled during development becomes an attack surface in production. Most teams do not know which defaults to change before they ship.

Default configurations expose more than production needs Introspection, file uploads, and open CORS are enabled by default. Development mode is off by default, but worth confirming before you ship. Each is a feature useful during development and an attack surface in production.

No rate limiting means subgraphs absorb any load Without rate limiting, a burst of requests — automated or not — passes directly to subgraphs. At scale, this causes service degradation or outages for all users.