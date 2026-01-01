Our solution

Configurable control over what errors reveal

Choose a mode, whitelist the extension fields clients need, and strip everything else. The defaults are tuned for production security with client error handling preserved.

From raw error to filtered response

1 Choose wrapped mode (default) or pass-through mode for error handling. 2 In wrapped mode, subgraph errors are encapsulated in a generic "Failed to fetch from Subgraph" message. Subgraph error details appear in extensions.errors. 3 Configure allowed_extension_fields to whitelist specific extension fields (e.g., "code") while blocking all others. The default allowlist is ["code"]. 4 Set omit_extensions: true for maximum security — no extension fields reach clients. 5 In pass-through mode, errors are forwarded directly. Use allowed_extension_fields and omit_locations: true to control what is included. 6 Set attach_service_name: true to include the subgraph name in error responses, or leave it off to hide subgraph identity.

In dev_mode, the router exposes additional subgraph error details. Ensure dev_mode: false in production.