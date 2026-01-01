Our solution

A cryptographic chain of trust from composition to router

Your admission server validates and signs every composition. The router verifies the signature before applying any config. A modification anywhere in the chain breaks the signature.

From composition to verified deployment

1 When a composition occurs, the control plane calls your admission webhook at /validate-config with a short-lived private URL (5-minute expiry) to fetch the configuration. 2 Your admission server fetches the config from the private URL, validates it according to your policies (e.g., checking that all subgraph URLs belong to your domain), and calculates an HMAC-SHA256 hash using your signing key. 3 The server returns the BASE64-encoded HMAC-SHA256 signature with a 200 status, or a 400 with an error message to block deployment. 4 The control plane stores the signature with the configuration artifact and makes it available to the router. 5 When the router fetches or loads a configuration, it independently calculates the HMAC-SHA256 hash and compares it to the stored signature. 6 If the signatures match, the configuration is applied. A mismatch causes the router to reject the configuration and continue on the last known-good config.

Available since Router 0.74.0. Works with CDN polling and file-based config.