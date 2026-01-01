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Cosmo Analytics

See every request, operation, and field across your federated graph

Request rate, P95 latency, error rate, individual traces, operation inventory, schema field usage, and client identification. All built into Cosmo Studio.

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Metrics, traces, field usage, and client data. No additional infrastructure required.

Overview

Request analytics, built into Cosmo

Cosmo Analytics is the data layer of Cosmo Studio. It collects telemetry from the Cosmo Router via OpenTelemetry and surfaces it across focused views: a high-level metrics dashboard, a request trace list, an operations inventory, schema field usage tracking, and client identification.

All views share the same underlying data and consistent filtering. Filter by client and the selection applies everywhere. Navigate from an operation to its traces without losing context.

Why GraphQL-aware analytics matter

Why teams need federation-native analytics

Generic HTTP metrics tell you a request happened. They do not tell you which operation ran, which client sent it, which fields it touched, or which subgraph caused a slowdown. In a federated graph, that context is what matters.

Four gaps that come up repeatedly when teams run federated GraphQL without purpose-built analytics.

Metrics are disconnected from operations.

HTTP-level monitoring shows request counts and latency. It cannot tell you which GraphQL operation is slow, which client sends it, or how often it runs.

Schema changes are guesswork.

Teams do not know which fields are used, which clients depend on them, or when it is safe to remove deprecated fields. Changes break things they were not aware of.

Client traffic is opaque.

When multiple applications consume the same API, anonymous traffic makes it impossible to isolate a client-specific issue or target communication about breaking changes.

Incident investigation spans too many tools.

Finding the root cause of an elevated error rate means jumping between logs, metrics dashboards, and trace backends — none of which share GraphQL operation context.

Cosmo Analytics handles all of this natively. One data source, six views, consistent filters throughout.

Cosmo Analytics capabilities

Analytics Dashboard

Unified view of all requests to your federated graph. Grouping by operation name, client, or error message. Date range selection, cross-view navigation between metrics, traces, and field usage, and configurable auto-refresh.

Free / Pro / Enterprise

Metrics Analytics

High-level performance indicators for your federated graph: request rate (avg requests per minute), P95 latency, and error rate (4xx and 5xx). Time-series charts show how metrics change. Filter by operation name, client name, and client version.

Free / Pro / Enterprise

Which analytics capability do you need?

If you are…Start here
Checking the health of your federated graph right nowMetrics Analytics
Debugging a specific failing or slow requestTrace Analytics
Finding which operations have the highest latency or error rateOperations Tracking
Deciding whether it is safe to deprecate or remove a fieldSchema Field Usage
Filtering analytics data by a specific client applicationClient Identification
Getting a unified view of all traffic with grouping and filteringAnalytics Dashboard

How Cosmo Analytics compares

Cosmo AnalyticsGeneric APM toolsCustom dashboards
GraphQL operation contextNativeNoRequires instrumentation
Schema field usage trackingBuilt-inNoRequires custom build
Client identificationVia HTTP headersVariesRequires implementation
Operations inventory with sortingYesNoRequires custom build
Setup timeZero (built-in)HoursDays/weeks
Use cases

Analytics use cases

Real debugging, schema evolution, and optimization patterns, and the Cosmo capability behind each one.

Incident response

Elevated error rate — find the source in minutes

Scenario

An on-call engineer receives an alert. They need to understand when the error spike started, which operations are affected, and which clients are impacted.

How Cosmo handles it

Open Metrics Analytics to see the error rate chart and identify when the spike began. Switch to Trace Analytics, group by error message, and click through to the individual traces with the highest error counts.

Outcome

Root cause identified in minutes rather than hours. The engineer can share timeline and scope with stakeholders before the incident escalates.

Schema evolution

Deprecate a field without breaking clients

Scenario

A schema designer wants to remove an old field. They need to know which clients still use it and how frequently before making any change.

How Cosmo handles it

Open Schema Field Usage for the target field. Review which clients use it, how many requests they make, and when the field was last seen. Contact each client team with specific data about their usage before deprecating.

Outcome

The field is deprecated with full visibility into impact. Affected clients receive targeted communication — not a blanket announcement.

Performance optimization

Find the slowest operations without guessing

Scenario

An engineering team has limited time for optimization and needs to know which operations are worth targeting.

How Cosmo handles it

Open Operations Tracking and sort by latency. Cross-reference with request count to find high-traffic, high-latency operations. Navigate directly to traces for any operation to investigate specific failures.

Outcome

Optimization effort is directed at the operations that affect the most users. Engineers stop guessing and start fixing.

Client analysis

Isolate a client-specific issue without affecting others

Scenario

A mobile team reports slow responses. The platform team needs to confirm whether the issue is client-specific or systemic.

How Cosmo handles it

Use Client Identification headers to track the mobile client. Filter Metrics Analytics by client name and compare P95 latency and error rate against other clients. Check Operations Tracking for mobile-specific operations.

Outcome

The team confirms the issue is isolated to the mobile client and hands the investigation to the right team with specific data.

Why teams use Cosmo Analytics

  • GraphQL context on every data point. Operation name, operation type, client, and subgraph are first-class dimensions across every analytics view — not fields you have to add later.
  • Schema changes backed by real usage data. Schema Field Usage shows exactly which clients and operations use every field, with first and last seen timestamps. Deprecation decisions stop being guesswork.
  • Connected views. No context switching. Navigate from an operation directly to its traces. Filter by client and the selection carries through metrics, traces, and field usage. One investigation stays in one place.
Get started

Full analytics for your federated graph

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Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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