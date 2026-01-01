Cosmo Analytics

Elevated error rate — find the source in minutes
Scenario
An on-call engineer receives an alert. They need to understand when the error spike started, which operations are affected, and which clients are impacted.
How Cosmo handles it
Open Metrics Analytics to see the error rate chart and identify when the spike began. Switch to Trace Analytics, group by error message, and click through to the individual traces with the highest error counts.
Outcome
Root cause identified in minutes rather than hours. The engineer can share timeline and scope with stakeholders before the incident escalates.