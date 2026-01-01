Overview Request analytics, built into Cosmo

Cosmo Analytics is the data layer of Cosmo Studio. It collects telemetry from the Cosmo Router via OpenTelemetry and surfaces it across focused views: a high-level metrics dashboard, a request trace list, an operations inventory, schema field usage tracking, and client identification.

All views share the same underlying data and consistent filtering. Filter by client and the selection applies everywhere. Navigate from an operation to its traces without losing context.