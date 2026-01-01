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Analytics · Traces

Debug individual requests with complete trace visibility

Every request to your router in a single, filterable list. Group by operation, client, or error message to find patterns. Auto-refresh during live incidents. Drill into individual traces for full details.

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No log searching. Centralized, filterable, grouped.

Available onFreeProEnterprise

The problem

Request debugging wastes time when data is scattered

Logs across multiple services, no operation context, static snapshots. Debugging a single request should not take an hour.

Log searches take too long during incidents

Finding the requests behind an error spike means searching through distributed logs across multiple services, each with its own format. By the time you find the relevant entries, the incident window has grown.

Log views go stale immediately

Static log snapshots are useless during active incidents. You need the request list to update automatically as new data arrives — without manual refreshing.

Raw request lists are too noisy to read

Thousands of ungrouped requests make it impossible to spot patterns. Without grouping by operation, client, or error, each entry is just noise.

Our solution

A centralized request list with full context

Trace Analytics collects all requests from the Cosmo Router and presents them in a single interface with filtering, grouping, and drill-down. No log searching. No manual correlation across services. Auto-refresh keeps the view current during active incidents.

From request list to root cause

  1. Trace Analytics lists all requests made to your router in a paginated interface.

  2. The amount of traces depends on the sampling rate configured on the Cosmo Router.

  3. Date range selection narrows the list to any period, using predefined ranges or a custom date and time picker.

  4. Filters narrow down to specific requests by operation, client, and other attributes.

  5. Grouping organizes requests by operation name, client, or error message — revealing patterns across large request sets.

  6. Clicking a grouped row applies that group as a filter and returns to the ungrouped individual request view.

  7. Auto-refresh at 10s, 30s, 1min, or 5min keeps data current during active incident monitoring.

From alert to root cause without leaving Cosmo Studio.

Trace Analytics

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Searching through distributed logsCentralized list of all requests to the router
Manual correlation of request dataFilters and grouping reveal patterns immediately
Static log views during incidentsAuto-refresh keeps data current
Limited context for each requestFull details including operation, client, and errors

Grouping options

Four ways to view requests

None (default)
Each row is an individual request. Full details per entry.
Operation name
Cluster requests by the operation that was executed.
Client
Group by client name and version from request headers.
Error message
Cluster all requests that resulted in the same error. Click through to see individual requests behind each error.

How Trace Analytics works

01
Date, operation, client.

Filter

Narrow the list by date range, operation name, client, or other attributes. Filters can be combined. Applied filters persist as you navigate to other views.

02
Operation, client, or error.

Group

Group by operation name to see which operations appear most. Group by client to analyze per-application behavior. Group by error message to cluster common failures. Clicking any grouped row drills into the individual requests behind it.

03
Full context per request.

Investigate

Click any individual request to see full details: operation performed, client name and version, error message, and timing. Navigate directly to the distributed trace for deeper investigation.

04
10s, 30s, 1min, 5min.

Monitor live

Configure auto-refresh at 10 seconds, 30 seconds, 1 minute, or 5 minutes. During an active incident, the request list updates automatically — useful for confirming whether a deployed fix is working.

What is included

Built into every Cosmo plan

Available on Free, Pro, and Enterprise.

Complete request visibility

Every request made to your federated graph router is listed with operation details, client info, and error messages. Volume is controlled by the router's OTEL sampling rate.

Flexible grouping

Group by operation name, client, or error message. Click any grouped row to apply it as a filter and drill into the individual requests behind it.

Auto-refresh

Configure automatic refresh at 10 seconds, 30 seconds, 1 minute, or 5 minutes. During active incidents, the list updates without manual intervention.

Trace drill-down

Navigate from any request entry to its distributed trace, showing the full span tree across the router and every subgraph it contacted.

Inspect every request to your federated graph

Deploy the Cosmo Router and request traces appear in Cosmo Studio immediately.

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FAQ

Trace Analytics on Cosmo

Full details in the traces documentation.

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