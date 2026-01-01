Our solution

A centralized request list with full context

Trace Analytics collects all requests from the Cosmo Router and presents them in a single interface with filtering, grouping, and drill-down. No log searching. No manual correlation across services. Auto-refresh keeps the view current during active incidents.

From request list to root cause

1 Trace Analytics lists all requests made to your router in a paginated interface. 2 The amount of traces depends on the sampling rate configured on the Cosmo Router. 3 Date range selection narrows the list to any period, using predefined ranges or a custom date and time picker. 4 Filters narrow down to specific requests by operation, client, and other attributes. 5 Grouping organizes requests by operation name, client, or error message — revealing patterns across large request sets. 6 Clicking a grouped row applies that group as a filter and returns to the ungrouped individual request view. 7 Auto-refresh at 10s, 30s, 1min, or 5min keeps data current during active incident monitoring.

From alert to root cause without leaving Cosmo Studio.