Our solution
A complete, sortable operation inventory
Operations Tracking centralizes every GraphQL operation in a two-panel interface: a searchable list on the left and a detail view on the right. Sort, filter, and navigate to traces — all from one place.
What you can do
Operations Tracking provides a complete, searchable inventory of every GraphQL operation executed against your federated graph.
Operations are identified by name (or shown as "Unnamed Operation") and type: Query, Mutation, or Subscription.
Sort by request count to find the busiest operations. Sort by latency to find the slowest. Sort by error rate to find the most problematic.
Filter by deprecated field usage to see which operations will be affected by schema evolution.
Filter by client name to see which operations a specific application executes.
Click any operation to view client usage, deprecated field indicators, and performance charts.
Navigate directly to traces with pre-applied filters for deeper investigation.
From operation list to root cause, without leaving Cosmo Studio.