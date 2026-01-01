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Analytics · Operations

Find slow, failing, or deprecated operations before they become incidents

Every GraphQL operation in your federated graph, in a single searchable list. Sort by request count, latency, or error rate. Filter by deprecated field usage or client. Navigate directly to traces.

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Data-driven priorities. No more guessing which operations to fix.

Available onFreeProEnterprise

The problem

Managing a GraphQL API without an operation inventory is flying blind

You cannot optimize, migrate, or safely evolve an API you cannot see in full. Teams need a complete, sortable view of what is running.

No complete picture of what is running

Without an operation inventory, teams have no way to know which queries, mutations, and subscriptions are executing against their federated graph. Optimization efforts are guesswork.

Slow or failing operations are hard to find

With nothing to sort or filter by latency or error rate, identifying the worst-performing operations requires manual investigation across logs and metrics. By the time you find the culprit, users have already been affected.

Schema migrations proceed without usage context

Deprecated fields may still be in active use by specific operations and clients. Without seeing which operations use deprecated fields, migrations break things unexpectedly.

Our solution

A complete, sortable operation inventory

Operations Tracking centralizes every GraphQL operation in a two-panel interface: a searchable list on the left and a detail view on the right. Sort, filter, and navigate to traces — all from one place.

What you can do

  1. Operations Tracking provides a complete, searchable inventory of every GraphQL operation executed against your federated graph.

  2. Operations are identified by name (or shown as "Unnamed Operation") and type: Query, Mutation, or Subscription.

  3. Sort by request count to find the busiest operations. Sort by latency to find the slowest. Sort by error rate to find the most problematic.

  4. Filter by deprecated field usage to see which operations will be affected by schema evolution.

  5. Filter by client name to see which operations a specific application executes.

  6. Click any operation to view client usage, deprecated field indicators, and performance charts.

  7. Navigate directly to traces with pre-applied filters for deeper investigation.

From operation list to root cause, without leaving Cosmo Studio.

Operations Tracking

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Unknown operation inventoryComplete list of all executed operations
Guessing which operations cause issuesSort by latency or error rate to find problems
Manual tracking of deprecated field usageAutomatic indicators for operations using deprecated fields
Disconnected metrics and tracesNavigate directly from operations to traces with pre-applied filters

Sort and filter options

Find what matters, fast

Sort by request count
Default sort. Find your busiest operations.
Sort by latency
Surface the slowest operations for optimization.
Sort by error rate
Find the most problematic operations during incidents.
Deprecated fields filter
Show only operations that use deprecated schema fields.
Client name filter
Show operations executed by a specific client application.
Search by name or hash
Find a specific operation by name or operation hash.

How Operations Tracking works

01
Count, latency, or error rate.

Sort

Sort by request count (default), latency, or error rate in ascending or descending order. Cross-referencing high-traffic and high-latency operations identifies the best optimization targets.

02
Deprecated fields. Client name.

Filter

Filter by deprecated field usage to find operations that need migration attention. Filter by client name to see what a specific application is executing. Search by operation name or hash.

03
Client usage. Deprecated fields.

Inspect

Click any operation to open the detail panel. See client usage with request counts, a list of deprecated fields used by the operation, and performance charts for request rate, P95 latency, and error percentage.

04
Pre-filtered traces. Operation content.

Debug

Navigate directly from an operation to the Analytics Traces page with pre-applied filters for that operation. Inspect the complete GraphQL operation content with syntax highlighting in a modal.

What is included

Built into every Cosmo plan

Available on Free, Pro, and Enterprise.

Complete operation inventory

Every query, mutation, and subscription executed against your federated graph. Named operations are listed by name; others appear as "Unnamed Operation".

Performance prioritization

Sort by request count, latency, or error rate to direct optimization effort where it has the most impact. Sort direction is configurable.

Deprecated field tracking

Visual indicators show which operations use deprecated schema fields. The deprecated fields filter narrows the list to only those operations — the starting point for any schema migration.

Integrated debugging

Navigate from any operation directly to Trace Analytics with that operation pre-applied as a filter. Inspect the full operation content with syntax highlighting.

See every operation running in your federated graph

Deploy the Cosmo Router and operations start appearing in Cosmo Studio automatically.

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FAQ

Operations Tracking on Cosmo

Full details in the operations documentation.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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