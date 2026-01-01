Our solution
Complete visibility into every field access
Schema Field Usage aggregates field-level data from every request processed by the Cosmo Router. For any field in your schema, you can see which clients use it, how often, which operations include it, and when it was last seen — all with date filtering for trend analysis.
What you get for each field
Schema Field Usage tracks every field access from requests processed by the Cosmo Router.
For each field, you see a breakdown of every client that uses it, which operations include it, and how many requests touch it.
First seen and last seen timestamps show when the field was first accessed and when it was most recently used.
Subgraph contribution visibility shows which subgraphs serve each field.
Date and time filtering lets you narrow the usage view to any period to analyze trends.
The data is accessible from both the schema explorer and schema check pages.
Available for all GraphQL types.
Deprecation decisions backed by real data.