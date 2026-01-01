Our solution
One interface for all your traffic data
The Analytics Dashboard centralizes all request data from your federated graph. Grouping, filtering, and date range selection let you cut through noise and get to the data that matters. Integrated navigation keeps metrics, traces, and field usage connected.
From raw traffic to clear answers
The Analytics Dashboard aggregates all telemetry from the Cosmo Router into a single interface in Cosmo Studio.
Date range selection lets you narrow the view to any period, with predefined ranges or a custom date and time picker.
Grouping organizes data by operation name, client, or error message, turning raw requests into actionable patterns.
Filters narrow down to specific requests by operation, client, and other attributes.
The trace list supports auto-refresh at configurable intervals of 10s, 30s, 1min, and 5min to keep data current during active incidents.
Navigation between metrics, traces, and field usage is seamless from a single interface.
One dashboard. All your analytics. Zero extra infrastructure.