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Analytics · Dashboard

All your federated graph traffic in one dashboard

Group by operation, client, or error message. Filter by any dimension. Navigate between metrics, traces, and field usage without losing context. Auto-refresh during active incidents.

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One interface. Metrics, traces, and field usage. No extra setup.

Available onFreeProEnterprise

The problem

Generic tools cannot answer GraphQL questions

HTTP-level dashboards see requests. They do not see operations, clients, or fields. Teams end up stitching answers together from multiple places.

Scattered data across multiple tools

Request logs live in one place, metrics in another, and traces somewhere else. None of them carry GraphQL operation context. Correlating an error spike with a specific query means jumping between systems.

No way to filter by what matters

Generic dashboards filter by HTTP status or endpoint path. They cannot filter by operation name, client version, or error message — the dimensions that matter for a GraphQL API.

Traffic patterns are invisible

Without grouping, raw request data tells you very little. Which operation drives the most traffic? Which client sends the most errors? You cannot answer these questions without aggregation.

Our solution

One interface for all your traffic data

The Analytics Dashboard centralizes all request data from your federated graph. Grouping, filtering, and date range selection let you cut through noise and get to the data that matters. Integrated navigation keeps metrics, traces, and field usage connected.

From raw traffic to clear answers

  1. The Analytics Dashboard aggregates all telemetry from the Cosmo Router into a single interface in Cosmo Studio.

  2. Date range selection lets you narrow the view to any period, with predefined ranges or a custom date and time picker.

  3. Grouping organizes data by operation name, client, or error message, turning raw requests into actionable patterns.

  4. Filters narrow down to specific requests by operation, client, and other attributes.

  5. The trace list supports auto-refresh at configurable intervals of 10s, 30s, 1min, and 5min to keep data current during active incidents.

  6. Navigation between metrics, traces, and field usage is seamless from a single interface.

One dashboard. All your analytics. Zero extra infrastructure.

Analytics Dashboard

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Scattered logs and metrics across servicesSingle unified dashboard for all federated graph analytics
No GraphQL-aware filtering optionsFilter by operation name, client name, and client version
Static views that go stale during incidentsAuto-refresh at configurable intervals
Manual correlation of metrics and tracesIntegrated navigation between metrics, traces, and field usage in one interface

Grouping options

Four ways to organize requests

None
Default view. Each row is an individual request. Full detail on every entry.
Operation name
Cluster requests by operation type. See which queries drive traffic.
Client
Group by client name and version. Analyze per-application behavior.
Error message
Cluster requests with the same error. Identify the most common failures.

How the Analytics Dashboard works

01
Predefined or custom ranges.

Select a range

Choose a predefined date range or set a custom date and time. The entire dashboard updates to reflect the selected period.

02
Operation, client, or error.

Group the data

Group by operation name to see which queries drive traffic. Group by client to analyze per-application behavior. Group by error message to identify the most common failures.

03
Filter within each view.

Apply filters

Filters narrow the view to specific requests. Filter by operation, client, or other attributes.

04
Live refresh during incidents.

Investigate

Navigate from aggregated metrics to individual traces. Jump to schema field usage for a specific operation. Auto-refresh at 10s, 30s, 1min, or 5min to monitor live incidents.

What is included

Built into every Cosmo plan

Available on Free, Pro, and Enterprise.

Flexible grouping

Group requests by operation name, client, or error message to turn raw traffic into patterns. Click any grouped row to drill into the individual requests behind it.

Date range selection

Select predefined ranges or set a custom date and time. Available ranges respect your plan's data retention limits.

Cross-view navigation

Move between metrics overview, individual traces, and schema field usage from a single integrated interface. One place for all analytics.

Auto-refresh

Configure auto-refresh at 10 seconds, 30 seconds, 1 minute, or 5 minutes. Useful during active incident investigations when data needs to stay current.

Explore your federated graph traffic

Connect the Cosmo Router and analytics data starts flowing into Cosmo Studio immediately.

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FAQ

Analytics Dashboard on Cosmo

Full details in the analytics documentation.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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