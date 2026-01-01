Cosmo Analytics / Client Identification

Analytics · Client Identification

Know which clients use your API — and how

Add two HTTP headers to your requests. Every analytics view becomes client-aware. Filter metrics, traces, and operations by client name and version. Schema Field Usage shows per-client breakdowns for every field. No Cosmo configuration changes required.

Two headers. Full client attribution across metrics, traces, operations, and field usage.

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise