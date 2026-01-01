Our solution
Two headers. Full client attribution.
Client Identification requires no Cosmo configuration. Client applications add name and version headers to their requests. The Cosmo Router reads them automatically and propagates client context through every analytics view.
How it works
Client Identification uses HTTP headers to identify client applications and versions on every request.
The Cosmo Router extracts these headers automatically and associates the client data with all telemetry.
All analytics views — metrics, traces, schema field usage, and operations — become client-aware.
Filter metrics, traces, and operations by client name and version.
Group trace analytics by client to see per-application behavior.
Schema Field Usage shows per-client breakdowns for every field.
No additional configuration is required on the Cosmo side beyond deploying the router.
From anonymous traffic to client-aware analytics in minutes.