Our solution
Three metrics. One clear view.
Metrics Analytics presents the three most important performance indicators for your federated graph in a single visual interface. Time-series charts show how each metric evolves. Filters let you zoom in on specific operations or clients without switching tools.
What you see
Metrics Analytics aggregates telemetry from the Cosmo Router collected via OpenTelemetry.
Request rate shows average requests per minute for the selected time range.
P95 latency shows the average p95 response time for the selected range. The upper bucket boundary is 10 seconds.
Error rate shows the average error percentage including both 4xx and 5xx errors.
Time-series charts show how requests and errors change over the selected period.
Filters narrow metrics by operation name, client name, and client version.
System health assessed in seconds, not minutes.