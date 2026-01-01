Teams need a fast, accurate read on system status. Without aggregated metrics, that read requires manual work — and usually comes too late.

Performance assessment takes too long Without aggregated metrics, understanding system health means manually pulling data from multiple places. By the time you have an answer, a slowdown may have already affected users.

No single number for error rate Error data sits across different services and log sinks. Calculating total error percentage across a federated graph is a manual exercise that teams rarely do until an incident forces it.