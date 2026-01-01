Cosmo Performance

Overview Performance tools, built into Cosmo

The Cosmo Router ships with five performance capabilities. Each addresses a distinct bottleneck in federated GraphQL: query plan cold starts, redundant payload bytes, cache header coordination across subgraphs, and slow-phase visibility.

Persisted Operations and APQ reduce the data on the wire. Cache Control and Cache Warmer handle what gets cached and when. Performance Debugging tells you exactly which phase is slow. All five work together and require no external performance layer.