Cosmo Performance

Pre-warm query plans before a flash sale starts
Scenario
An e-commerce platform expects 10x normal traffic for a limited-time sale. Router restarts during the preceding deployment clear the query plan cache.
How Cosmo handles it
Enable the Cache Warmer at the namespace level. At router startup, it fetches a manifest of slow operations from the CDN—identified by P90 latency—and precomputes their plans. Add critical queries manually with
wgc router cache push.
Outcome
Every query executes at cached speed from the first request. Cold-start latency does not appear during the sale.