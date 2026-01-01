Our solution

Register automatically, cache at the edge

APQ removes the upfront registration step. Queries are cached the first time a client sends them. After that, clients send only the SHA-256 hash—making GET-based CDN caching possible for any query.

How APQ works end to end

1 The client sends the full query body alongside its SHA-256 hash in the `extensions.persistedQuery` parameter. 2 The router receives the request, finds no cached entry for this hash, stores the query-to-hash mapping, and executes the operation. 3 On subsequent requests, the client sends only the hash—no query body. The router retrieves the stored operation and executes it. 4 GET requests with only the hash parameter are CDN-cacheable. CDN edge nodes serve cached responses without forwarding to origin. 5 If the hash is not found (first request, or a router instance that has not cached it yet), the router does not recognize it and the request fails. The client resends with the full body to register it. 6 Storage is in-memory by default. Redis provides persistence across router restarts and sharing across multiple router instances.

No CI/CD changes. No manifest files. Zero-friction adoption.