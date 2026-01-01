Our solution

Register once, hash forever

Operations are registered in CI/CD and stored on the Cosmo CDN. Routers fetch them from the CDN at runtime. Clients send only the hash—never the full body again after the first registration.

How it works end to end

1 Operations are pushed to the control plane with `wgc operations push` during CI/CD. Each operation is identified by its SHA-256 hash. 2 The control plane stores operations and replicates them to the Cosmo CDN. 3 Routers fetch registered operations from the CDN at runtime—per request by default, or all at once into memory at startup when the PQL manifest is enabled. No database connection required. 4 Clients send a hash identifier instead of the full operation body. The router validates the hash and executes the stored operation. 5 Enforcement is configurable: log unknown operations, allow operations matching a registered body (safelist), or block all unregistered hashes. 6 Client-specific namespacing is available via the `graphql-client-name` header, enabling per-app operation sets.

One CLI command in CI. CDN-backed at runtime.