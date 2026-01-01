Our solution
Telemetry-driven, pre-startup warming
The Cache Warmer uses real traffic data to identify which operations need warming. Plans are precomputed before any request arrives, so cold-start latency is eliminated from the first call after every restart.
How Cache Warmer works
Telemetry data identifies high-latency operations using P90 latency measurements. Operations are sorted by planning time.
The slowest operations are compiled into a manifest and stored in the Cosmo CDN.
At router startup—and after each configuration update triggered by a subgraph publish—the router fetches the manifest from the CDN.
The router precomputes query plans for every operation in the manifest. Plans are stored in the cache before any traffic arrives.
When the first request for a warmed operation arrives, its plan is served from cache. No planning overhead.
Operations are managed with a LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) policy up to a configurable maximum. Add specific operations manually with `wgc router cache push`.
Automatic from telemetry. Manual override via CLI.