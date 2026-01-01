Our solution

The Cache Warmer uses real traffic data to identify which operations need warming. Plans are precomputed before any request arrives, so cold-start latency is eliminated from the first call after every restart.

1 Telemetry data identifies high-latency operations using P90 latency measurements. Operations are sorted by planning time.

2 The slowest operations are compiled into a manifest and stored in the Cosmo CDN.

3 At router startup—and after each configuration update triggered by a subgraph publish—the router fetches the manifest from the CDN.

4 The router precomputes query plans for every operation in the manifest. Plans are stored in the cache before any traffic arrives.

5 When the first request for a warmed operation arrives, its plan is served from cache. No planning overhead.