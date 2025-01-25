Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
Preparing your Product for Super Bowl Traffic

January 25, 2025
Last updated on October 1, 2025
Hosted by Jens Neuse & Stefan Avram
Directed by Jacob Javor

Stefan and Jens recap WunderGraph’s company retreat, then dive into preparations for a customer’s Super Bowl ad, exploring cache warming, query planning, and why reliability matters in federation.

TL;DR

From a snowy retreat in Norway to preparing for a customer’s Super Bowl ad, Stefan and Jens explored what happens when federation meets massive scale. Their takeaway: cache warming and reliability planning are what keep systems standing when the traffic spike hits.

Retreats and culture

The episode opened on a lighter note: the team’s annual retreat in Alta, Norway. Flights arrived in batches, with some arriving late at night into the Arctic circle. Between husky sledding and snowmobile rides, the week was about more than fun — for Jens, retreats are about culture-building.

Why cache warming matters

The main technical focus was a customer preparing for a Super Bowl ad. Jens explained cache warming: routers need to precompute query plans so that when millions of visitors arrive at once, no one waits seconds for the first request. Without it, those first hits during scaling could stall.

If a query hits a router and it takes 10 seconds to plan, that’s unacceptable. Cache warming makes sure no user ever sees that.

The business cost of slow

Stefan illustrated the business side with Coinbase’s famous floating QR code ad: it drove so much traffic their site crashed. Even if a site doesn’t go down, Jens added, latency kills conversions in e-commerce. Every second means lost sales.

Latency means you lose sales. It’s as simple as that.

REST vs Federation in the spotlight

This led to a broader point: federation isn’t just a technical preference over REST, it’s about visibility. With REST, frontend teams may not even realize all the calls they’re making until runtime. With federation, complexity is explicit and can be tested, warmed, and planned ahead of time.

Preparing for the Super Bowl

Stefan and Jens described preparations as a “war room”—but Jens stressed the real work is in the year before: load tests, schema checks, and simulation of traffic. They even maintain a database of past queries to replay and stress-test routers, ensuring the system can handle real-world patterns. If you’re scrambling during the game, you’ve already lost.

If we have to do something in the war room, it’s too late.

Looking ahead

For WunderGraph, supporting a Super Bowl ad was both a stress test and an opportunity. The episode closed with the reminder that reliability doesn’t come from hype—it comes from year-round preparation, safety nets in composition and query planning, and never leaving performance to chance.

This episode was directed by Jacob Javor. Transcript lightly edited for clarity and flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is cache warming and why does it matter?

Jens explained that if a router first sees a complex GraphQL query during a traffic spike, it can take seconds to plan. Cache warming computes those plans ahead of time, so no customer waits.

How does Super Bowl traffic test systems?

Stefan pointed out Coinbase’s QR code ad that crashed their site. Even if a site stays up, latency means lost conversions. Every second counts.

Why is reliability emphasized over last-minute fixes?

Jens said the real work happens before kickoff—load tests, query databases, composition safety nets. A ‘war room’ is only for observation; if you’re fixing during the event, it’s already too late.

About the Hosts

Jens Neuse

About Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Jens Neuse is the CEO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, where he builds scalable API infrastructure with a focus on federation and AI-native workflows. Formerly an engineer at Tyk Technologies, he created graphql-go-tools, now widely used in the open source community. Jens designed the original WunderGraph SDK and led its evolution into Cosmo, an open-source federation platform adopted by global enterprises. He writes about systems design, organizational structure, and how Conway's Law shapes API architecture.

Stefan Avram

About Stefan Avram

CCO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Stefan Avram is the CCO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, helping enterprise customers adopt and scale federated architecture. A former software engineer, he translates technical value into practical outcomes and shaped WunderGraph's early customer motion, guiding platform teams from onboarding to production in demanding environments. A former college soccer player, he brings a competitive, team-driven mindset to every stage of customer growth, with a focus on helping engineering-led organizations move fast without losing control.

