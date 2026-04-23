Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph
Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Bio

Jens Neuse is the CEO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, where he builds scalable API infrastructure with a focus on federation and AI-native workflows. Formerly an engineer at Tyk Technologies, he created graphql-go-tools, now widely used in the open source community. Jens designed the original WunderGraph SDK and led its evolution into Cosmo, an open-source federation platform adopted by global enterprises. He writes about systems design, organizational structure, and how Conway's Law shapes API architecture.

The Three Bottlenecks AI Can't Code Away
Blog
April 23, 2026

The Three Bottlenecks AI Can't Code Away

AI writes 42% of code, but engineering teams aren't shipping faster. The bottleneck moved to coordination, governance, and review. Here's how GraphQL Federation fixes all three.

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GraphQL vs REST: 18 Claims Fact-Checked with Primary Sources (2026)
Blog
April 14, 2026

GraphQL vs REST: 18 Claims Fact-Checked with Primary Sources (2026)

We fact-checked 18 claims comparing GraphQL and REST against peer-reviewed research, official docs, and security reports. Only 3 held up. Here's what the evidence actually says.

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How the Fission Algorithm Works: Top-Down GraphQL Federation Design
Blog
April 6, 2026

How the Fission Algorithm Works: Top-Down GraphQL Federation Design

A technical deep dive into the Fission algorithm, how it decomposes a consumer-facing supergraph into subgraph responsibilities, automating the hardest part of GraphQL Federation at scale.

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GraphQL Federation Schema Changes: From Months to Days with Hub
Blog
March 31, 2026

GraphQL Federation Schema Changes: From Months to Days with Hub

Schema changes went from 9 weeks to days after this enterprise team adopted Hub for their 60+ subgraph federation setup.

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Microservice Dependencies: How @requires Makes Them Explicit
Blog
March 23, 2026

Microservice Dependencies: How @requires Makes Them Explicit

Learn the different types of microservice coupling and how GraphQL Federation's @requires directive makes cross-service dependencies explicit, visible, and validated at build time.

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GraphQL Is the API Layer AI Agents Actually Need
Blog
March 20, 2026

GraphQL Is the API Layer AI Agents Actually Need

AI agents need to discover and call APIs with minimal tokens. The GraphQL supergraph gives them a typed, navigable schema across your entire organization.

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The Dream Query: Consumer-First GraphQL API Design
Blog
March 16, 2026

The Dream Query: Consumer-First GraphQL API Design

Start with the query your consumer would write if there were no constraints, then work backwards. A practical guide to consumer-first GraphQL schema design.

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Design Like a Monolith, Implement as Microservices
Blog
March 13, 2026

Design Like a Monolith, Implement as Microservices

The monolith vs. microservices debate is a false choice. Learn how to design a coherent API surface while distributing implementation across teams with GraphQL Federation.

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Why Platform Engineering Teams Become Bottlenecks at Scale
Blog
March 11, 2026

Why Platform Engineering Teams Become Bottlenecks at Scale

Platform engineering teams are drowning in requests. Not because they are understaffed, but because every API change in the organization flows through them. Here is how to fix the bottleneck without adding headcount.

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Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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