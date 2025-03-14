Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph
Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

CCO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Bio

Stefan Avram is the CCO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, helping enterprise customers adopt and scale federated architecture. A former software engineer, he translates technical value into practical outcomes and shaped WunderGraph's early customer motion, guiding platform teams from onboarding to production in demanding environments. A former college soccer player, he brings a competitive, team-driven mindset to every stage of customer growth, with a focus on helping engineering-led organizations move fast without losing control.

How to Make Your APIs Work for AI
PodcastHost
February 2, 2026

How to Make Your APIs Work for AI

Erik Wilde discusses why many enterprise APIs are not AI ready, why so many AI projects fail prematurely, and why API design and governance matter more than models for building reliable AI-driven systems.

Watch episode
The Man Behind HubSpot's AI Integrations & MCP
PodcastHost
November 21, 2025

The Man Behind HubSpot's AI Integrations & MCP

HubSpot’s Cody Holden joins Stefan to talk about his journey from journalism to product management, why communication is still the hardest problem in tech, and how MCP is redefining integration for the AI era.

Watch episode
Why WunderGraph Is All In on Federation
PodcastHost
October 15, 2025

Why WunderGraph Is All In on Federation

In this episode, Stefan and Jens respond to industry rumors head-on — clarifying that WunderGraph isn’t moving away from federation, but doubling down on it. They discuss community reactions, open-source innovation, and what it really means to evolve the federation ecosystem.

Watch episode
Scaling Support Without Burning Out Engineers
PodcastHost
September 20, 2025

Scaling Support Without Burning Out Engineers

Stefan and Jens talk with Viola Marku, WunderGraph’s first Customer Success Manager, about scaling support in startups, building customer empathy into the product, and improving developer experience.

Watch episode
APIs Are a People Problem with Daniel Kocot
PodcastHost
September 5, 2025

APIs Are a People Problem with Daniel Kocot

Daniel Kocot joins The Good Thing to discuss why APIs are less about technology and more about people, touching on REST vs. GraphQL debates, capability thinking, governance gaps, and the hype cycles around AI and MCP.

Watch episode
Why Infrastructure Should Just Work with Sam Lambert
PodcastHost
August 1, 2025

Why Infrastructure Should Just Work with Sam Lambert

PlanetScale CEO Sam Lambert joins The Good Thing to talk scale, databases, and why boring infrastructure is not a problem but a goal.

Watch episode
Over 15 Years of APIs with Kevin Swiber
PodcastHost
July 27, 2025

Over 15 Years of APIs with Kevin Swiber

API veteran Kevin Swiber joins The Good Thing to unpack MCP, AI hype, and why the future of infrastructure should be boring, in a good way.

Watch episode
AI Productivity "Crash", Lovable’s $2B Surge, and Why Federation Needs gRPC
PodcastHost
July 19, 2025

AI Productivity "Crash", Lovable’s $2B Surge, and Why Federation Needs gRPC

Stefan and Jens unpack gRPC Federation, AI hype, the rise of Lovable, and how Meta may move away from open source in this episode of The Good Thing.

Watch episode
Did We Just Get Rug Pulled by Cursor?
PodcastHost
July 12, 2025

Did We Just Get Rug Pulled by Cursor?

Stefan and Jens break down Cursor’s pricing changes, Microsoft’s AI strategy, and the state of developer tools in this episode of The Good Thing.

Watch episode

Showing 9 of 42 items.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
Platform Status →

© 2026 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON