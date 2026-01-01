Built for agentsMCP done the right way.
Stop bloating context with every MCP server. Give agents a minimal execution layer that finds the right API and workflow at runtime.
The problem with MCP today
Your agents are paying for every tool they'll never use
Connect GitHub, Linear, and Salesforce, and your agent inherits a massive tool surface it doesn't need. Context fills up before the work starts; the LLM slows down, inference gets expensive, and it starts picking tools at random.See the solution
Tool sprawl bloats the context window
Loading every vendor's tools fills the context before your agent starts working. It slows down, gets expensive, and picks wrong.
Too many options force bad choices
When the LLM sees a wall of overlapping tools, it picks one and hopes. Cost multiplies on every call.
100,000 lines blow the window
Large responses flood the context window in seconds. Your agent runs out of room before it finishes the task.
LLMs can't count
Ask an agent to do maths across tool results and it guesses. You end up bouncing data in and out just to get a reliable number.
The solution
Two MCP tools for every API workflow.
Search
Tell the MCP server what you want to do. It finds the right API, tool, and execution path without loading every integration into context.
Execute
Run the task through Code Mode. The agent writes and executes deterministic scripts instead of repeatedly reasoning through the next step.
What you get
You cut spend per run, ship sooner, and keep answers you can trust
Cheaper
Smaller context. Fewer tokens. Lower inference cost.
Faster
Fewer tool calls and less reasoning overhead.
More Reliable
Deterministic execution instead of probabilistic tool chaining.
See a live demo at our booth
Watch one agent search and run across multiple APIs in real time.