Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph

Built for agentsMCP done the right way.

Stop bloating context with every MCP server. Give agents a minimal execution layer that finds the right API and workflow at runtime.

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The problem with MCP today

Your agents are paying for every tool they'll never use

Connect GitHub, Linear, and Salesforce, and your agent inherits a massive tool surface it doesn't need. Context fills up before the work starts; the LLM slows down, inference gets expensive, and it starts picking tools at random.

See the solution
01

Tool sprawl bloats the context window

Loading every vendor's tools fills the context before your agent starts working. It slows down, gets expensive, and picks wrong.

02

Too many options force bad choices

When the LLM sees a wall of overlapping tools, it picks one and hopes. Cost multiplies on every call.

03

100,000 lines blow the window

Large responses flood the context window in seconds. Your agent runs out of room before it finishes the task.

04

LLMs can't count

Ask an agent to do maths across tool results and it guesses. You end up bouncing data in and out just to get a reliable number.

The solution

Two MCP tools for every API workflow.

Search

Tell the MCP server what you want to do. It finds the right API, tool, and execution path without loading every integration into context.

Execute

Run the task through Code Mode. The agent writes and executes deterministic scripts instead of repeatedly reasoning through the next step.

What you get

You cut spend per run, ship sooner, and keep answers you can trust

Cheaper

Smaller context. Fewer tokens. Lower inference cost.

Faster

Fewer tool calls and less reasoning overhead.

More Reliable

Deterministic execution instead of probabilistic tool chaining.

See a live demo at our booth

Watch one agent search and run across multiple APIs in real time.

Talk to the team
Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
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