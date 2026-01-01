GraphQL subgraph management

Our solution

Complete lifecycle control in five operations

Cosmo's Subgraph Management gives teams complete lifecycle control over federated services. Create, publish, update, check, and delete subgraphs through a unified CLI and Studio interface — with label-based composition rules and namespace isolation for multi-environment workflows.

1 Create registers the subgraph in the control plane with a name, routing URL, and label set. 2 Publish pushes the schema file and triggers automatic composition with all matching federated graphs. 3 Check validates composition impact before publishing — and flags deletion impact with the --delete flag. 4 Update changes routing URLs or labels without republishing the schema. 5 Delete removes the subgraph after a pre-deletion impact check confirms no critical dependencies remain.

All operations available via CLI for CI/CD automation and via Studio for visual management.