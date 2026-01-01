Our solution
One router for Federation v1 and v2
Cosmo Router supports Federation v1 and v2 simultaneously. Teams can migrate at their own pace, adopt v2 features for new services, and continue running existing v1 subgraphs in one federated graph.
How it works end-to-end
Subgraph teams can define schemas using Federation v1 or v2 directives.
Cosmo supports mixed Federation v1 and v2 subgraphs in the same federated graph, including directive compatibility across both versions.
The Router fetches the latest valid router configuration from the CDN and periodically checks for updates.
The Router creates a cached query planner that serves requests across v1 and v2 subgraphs through one unified API.
When router configuration updates are available, the router reconfigures its engine on the fly for zero-downtime schema updates.
Apache 2.0 licensed router. Cloud or self-hosted control plane.