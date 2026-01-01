GraphQL schema composition

Our solution

Automatic composition with complete history

Cosmo's composition engine runs on every subgraph publish. It validates the full federated graph, distributes new router configurations on success, and records every composition attempt with inputs, outputs, errors, and version history.

What happens on every publish

1 A developer publishes a subgraph with `wgc subgraph publish`. The publish triggers composition. 2 The composition engine validates the new schema against every other subgraph in the federated graph, checking for type conflicts, missing references, and federation directive compliance. 3 If composition succeeds, the new router configuration is distributed through the CDN, and routers hot reload the update. 4 If composition fails, the error is recorded with detailed, actionable error messages. The existing valid schema remains active. 5 Each composition attempt is saved with trigger details, timestamps, inputs, outputs, errors, and resulting schema versions.

Failed compositions do not replace the existing valid router configuration.