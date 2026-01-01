Our solution

A first-class path for single-service GraphQL

Cosmo’s monograph support provides a first-class experience for single-service GraphQL APIs. Create a monograph, publish your schema, and access schema registry, checks, analytics, contracts, Studio, and Router without configuring federation. When you are ready to split into multiple services, one CLI command migrates the monograph to a federated graph while preserving schema history and configurations.

How it works end to end

1 Create a monograph with `wgc monograph create production --routing-url ... --graph-url ...`. The routing URL is where clients connect; the graph URL is your GraphQL server. 2 Publish your schema with `wgc monograph publish production --schema ./schema.graphql`. Cosmo registers it and makes it available in Studio for schema management and analytics. 3 Access Cosmo platform features like schema registry, Studio, analytics, checks, and contracts. 4 Run `wgc monograph check production --schema ./schema.graphql` in CI before every deploy to catch breaking changes and lint issues before they reach production. 5 When your architecture grows, run `wgc monograph migrate production` to convert to a federated graph. Your schema history and configurations are preserved.

Start simple. Scale to federation when you are ready.