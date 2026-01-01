GraphQL schema checks

Our solution

Four-layer validation before every publish

Cosmo's Schema Checks run four layers of validation — composition, breaking changes, real client traffic analysis, and lint checks — before any schema change is published, so teams can ship with confidence without manual review. The check runs in CI against the wgc subgraph check command and returns a clear pass/fail with specifics for each layer.

What each layer catches

1 Composition validation catches type conflicts and federation directive errors before the schema is published. 2 Breaking change detection compares the proposed schema against the current production schema. 3 Operation Checks query real client traffic — default 7-day window, configurable per namespace — to determine whether breaking changes affect active operations. 4 Lint checks enforce schema design standards across all teams.

Issues surface in CI/CD and pull requests — not in production routers.