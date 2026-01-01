GraphQL schema checks

Our solution
Four-layer validation before every publish
Cosmo's Schema Checks run four layers of validation — composition, breaking changes, real client traffic analysis, and lint checks — before any schema change is published, so teams can ship with confidence without manual review. The check runs in CI against the
wgc subgraph check command and returns a clear pass/fail with specifics for each layer.
What each layer catches
Composition validation catches type conflicts and federation directive errors before the schema is published.
Breaking change detection compares the proposed schema against the current production schema.
Operation Checks query real client traffic — default 7-day window, configurable per namespace — to determine whether breaking changes affect active operations.
Lint checks enforce schema design standards across all teams.
Issues surface in CI/CD and pull requests — not in production routers.