Our solution
Secure by default, opt-in for debugging
The Cosmo Router excludes variables from telemetry by default. When a debugging session requires exact query reproduction, one flag enables capture. Production traces stay clean.
How variable export control works
The Cosmo Router processes GraphQL requests and exports telemetry to any OTEL-compatible backend.
By default, the `export_graphql_variables` setting is disabled. Variables are stripped from trace spans before export.
Operation content is also normalized to remove embedded user data from the trace.
When debugging requires exact query reproduction, enable variable export through a single configuration flag or environment variable.
With variable export enabled, variables are captured in trace attributes and available in Cosmo Studio for query replay.
The opt-in approach keeps production traces clean. Debugging sessions can enable capture on demand.
Safe in production. Powerful when you need it.