Our solution

Privacy enforced at a single control point

Cosmo Router intercepts IP addresses before any telemetry export. One configuration block controls the behavior across traces, metrics, and logs. There is no bypass path.

How anonymization works

1 The Cosmo Router intercepts every incoming request before any telemetry processing begins. 2 IP anonymization is applied to the client address using the configured method: redact or hash. 3 Redact replaces the IP with a placeholder. Hash converts it to a consistent one-way identifier that allows session-level analytics without storing the real address. 4 The anonymized value is used in all downstream exports: OTEL traces, OTEL metrics, and request logs. 5 No raw IP address leaves the router process through any telemetry channel. 6 The default method is redact. One line of YAML switches to hash mode.

One config block. Full coverage across every telemetry channel.