Understanding the N+1 Problem in GraphQL (and Why It’s Not Just GraphQL)

TL;DR The N+1 problem is a general data-access anti-pattern that can appear in REST, resolver-based GraphQL, and federated GraphQL at different layers of the stack. WunderGraph’s breadth-first loading approach can help batch cross-subgraph work at the router layer, but it does not remove the need for batching inside subgraphs. Even when the router batches entity references, a subgraph can still reintroduce N+1 if its reference resolvers fetch one record at a time. DataLoader is a common resolver-level fix that provides scheduling-window batching plus request-scoped caching, but joins, eager loading, denormalized views, or a single set-based query can be better when the access pattern is predictable. Detection usually means correlating a GraphQL operation with repeated backend calls using database logs, traces, or APM tools. Traces may surface symptoms before they identify the root cause.

A single API request can quietly fan out into hundreds of backend calls. That is the N+1 problem, and it shows up in REST, monolithic GraphQL, and federated GraphQL alike. The shape is the same in each case. What changes is where the repeated work lands — on the client, at the router, inside a subgraph, or in the database.

This post expands on Claim 4 from our GraphQL vs REST fact-check , which argued that different API styles do not eliminate complexity. They move it to different layers. N+1 is one of the clearest examples: in REST it often appears as many client-side requests, in GraphQL as resolver fan-out inside a single operation, and in federation as work distributed across router and subgraph layers.

You can read more about this shift in Where Does API Complexity Live?

What the N+1 Problem Is

The N+1 pattern is one query to fetch a list, plus one additional query per item to fetch related data. A single GraphQL operation can trigger one backend call or hundreds, depending on how resolvers are implemented.

The N+1 problem happens when your API fetches a list of items using one query, and then issues an additional query for each item in the list.2

In resolver-based GraphQL servers, execution does not automatically batch sibling field resolvers, so repeated data access can be introduced easily and the cost of each field's fetch isn't coordinated by default. 2 The same pattern can appear in REST clients, ORMs, and batch APIs whenever related data is loaded one item at a time instead of via set-based operations.3 4

A Concrete N+1 Example in Monolithic GraphQL

A common example is a User type with a one-to-many posts field. A naive implementation wires two resolvers:

Query.users runs SELECT * FROM users (one query).

runs (one query). User.posts runs SELECT * FROM posts WHERE user_id = ? once per user (N queries).

For 50 users, the server issues 51 backend calls.

Here's what that looks like in code — and how DataLoader can fix it:

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With a request-scoped DataLoader, those 50 User.posts resolver calls can be batched into one posts lookup, reducing the backend work from 51 calls to 2: one call for users and one call for posts.

The N+1 Problem in GraphQL Federation

N+1 in federated GraphQL is easy to misread as a gateway problem. WunderGraph’s breadth-first loading approach can help batch cross-subgraph work at the router layer, but it does not remove the need for batching inside subgraphs. Even when the router batches entity references, a subgraph can still reintroduce N+1 if its reference resolvers fetch one record at a time, for example when __resolveReference or nested resolvers fan out per entity.

Understanding the GraphQL federation N+1 problem requires separating two concerns: router vs subgraph batching.

Router layer. When Cosmo Router resolves a federated query, it may send a batch of entity representations to a subgraph in a single request (the _entities query). WunderGraph’s breadth-first loading approach is one implementation strategy.

When Cosmo Router resolves a federated query, it may send a batch of entity representations to a subgraph in a single request (the query). WunderGraph’s breadth-first loading approach is one implementation strategy. Subgraph layer. Inside the subgraph, __resolveReference resolves entity references, but whether those references are processed efficiently depends on the subgraph’s implementation. If the resolver performs a datastore lookup per entity representation rather than batching those lookups, the subgraph reintroduces N+1 even though the router sent a single batched request.

Cross-subgraph dependencies via @requires can increase the amount of coordinated work. When a field in one subgraph depends on data from another, the router fetches the required fields first and passes them to the dependent subgraph as part of the entity representation. Each hop is a chance for subgraph-internal N+1 if reference resolvers aren't batched. A query that crosses multiple subgraphs can still generate many backend calls if each __resolveReference or nested resolver performs single-row lookups.

A federated N+1 example

Here's the pattern in concrete terms. An accounts subgraph owns User , and a posts subgraph owns Post :

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The posts subgraph contributes the posts field to the User entity, so it resolves that field even though accounts owns the rest of User . When a client queries { users { posts { title } } } , the router fetches users from accounts , then sends a batch of user representations to posts to resolve their posts. That batch arrives at the posts subgraph as a single _entities query.

The problem happens inside posts in this version:

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The router may look efficient because it sends a batched _entities request, but that does not guarantee efficient work inside the subgraph. The subgraph can still issue N DB calls unless the User.posts resolver uses a DataLoader or equivalent. The fix is the same as in monolithic GraphQL: batch at the layer where the repeated fetches actually happen, which in this case is inside the subgraph.

Why the N+1 Problem Actually Hurts

N+1 usually becomes a production problem when lists grow, traffic increases, or many requests hit the same resolver path at once. The extra calls compete for database connections, worker threads, and upstream service capacity.

In production, the failure mode is usually not just “one request got slower.” The extra calls can amplify tail latency, increase timeout rates, and put pressure on shared infrastructure.

Why N+1 Is Not Unique to GraphQL

N+1 is a data-fetching pattern: a similar “one request for the list, one request per item” shape can show up in plain SQL, ORMs, and REST clients as well as in GraphQL.

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This is the classic N+1 pattern in relational databases. It runs one query to fetch all users, then one additional query per user to fetch posts.

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This looks clean, but a lazily loaded user.posts() can hide a separate query per user under the hood.

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Here the N+1 shows up as client-side REST calls instead of backend resolver calls: one request for the collection, then N requests for per-user posts. This is a similar N+1 shape to GraphQL; the difference is whether the fan-out happens on the client, in resolvers, or at another backend layer.

REST can exhibit the same anti-pattern when a client or backend issues one request for a collection and then one request per item, but that is an implementation pattern rather than a property of REST itself. REST can also hide the same pattern server-side when a gateway or backend endpoint fans out to fetch related records one at a time.4 In typical monolithic GraphQL servers, N+1 is hidden behind a single client request and shows up as backend fan‑out inside the resolver layer. Clients can also create an N+1 pattern by issuing multiple related operations instead of one broader operation, although the more characteristic GraphQL case is resolver-level backend fan-out. This pattern makes it easier to ship accidentally and harder to observe unless you are watching backend query counts, subgraph calls, traces, or APM data.

DataLoader Rules That Matter in Practice

Create loaders per request. Instantiate loaders inside the request context, not globally. GraphQL.js examples typically create loaders per request, and Netflix DGS documents its data loaders as request-scoped by default.2 5 Replace per-item fetches with .load() . In resolvers that fetch related data by key, call ctx.loader.load(id) instead of querying the database directly. Issue related loads together. DataLoader provides scheduling-window batching plus request-scoped caching: it batches .load(id) calls issued within the same scheduling window and dispatches them together as a batch.6 Code can use .load() and still fail to batch if each load is awaited before the next one is issued. Use Promise.all(ids.map((id) => loader.load(id))) when loading multiple IDs in the same resolver. Awaiting each load before issuing the next one, including in a for-loop, usually prevents batching. Return results in key order. The batch function receives an array of keys and must return results aligned to the input keys. Fetch by set, group the results, then map them back to the original key order, and choose a missing-value policy that fits your loader, such as null or an error.

Alternatives and Complements to DataLoader

DataLoader is a common resolver-level fix, but joins, eager loading, denormalized views, or a single set-based query can be better when the access pattern is predictable.

ORM eager loading. Many ORMs can fetch parents and children together using joins, subqueries, or select-in loading. This can replace per-row lazy loads without adding DataLoader to every resolver.

Set-based queries. For stable, read-heavy access patterns, a single set-based SQL query using joins, CTEs, or a denormalized view can be simpler and faster than a chain of DataLoaders. This fixes N+1 at the data-access layer instead of patching it at the resolver layer.

WunderGraph’s breadth-first loading. WunderGraph’s breadth-first loading can help batch cross-subgraph work at the router layer instead of every team wiring loaders by hand, but it does not remove the need for batching inside subgraphs.

If the data can be fetched efficiently in one set-based query, use the query. If the ORM can eager-load the relationship cleanly, use the ORM.

How Cosmo addresses this Cosmo can address one class of N+1 problem at the router/planner layer by batching execution across subgraph boundaries, but that does not automatically eliminate N+1 inside subgraphs, where resolvers may still issue one datastore call per entity or rely on unbatched data access. True N+1 detection still requires request traces, subgraph call counts, or backend query logs, even when router-level batching is in place, and even when planner-level algorithms reduce some categories of fan-out. Learn more in our breadth-first data loading post .7

Detecting N+1 in Practice

Detecting N+1 is less about spotting GraphQL syntax and more about correlating one operation with the backend work it triggers. The clearest signal is the same backend call repeated many times with different IDs inside a single GraphQL operation.

Tracing and APM tools can show the same pattern from the request side: one GraphQL operation fans out into many database calls, REST calls, or subgraph requests. In federated graphs, subgraph request counts are especially useful because N+1 may appear at the router boundary, inside a subgraph, or both.

Specifically: a span pattern that scales linearly with entity count is a strong sign that reference resolution is still happening per entity. If query latency scales roughly linearly with list size, same problem. Router traces may still look fine at a glance, or only show indirect symptoms such as elevated latency or high subgraph span counts, while the exact per-entity fan-out stays hidden inside the subgraph.

Track tail latency and backend-call counts per operation where your telemetry supports it.

The Practical Takeaway

DataLoader is a common resolver-level fix: joins, eager loading, denormalized views, or a single set-based query can be better when the access pattern is predictable; WunderGraph’s breadth-first loading can reduce cross-subgraph fan-out as a complement. 1 7

joins, eager loading, denormalized views, or a single set-based query can be better when the access pattern is predictable; WunderGraph’s breadth-first loading can reduce cross-subgraph fan-out as a complement. Federation can move N+1 to a different layer, so router-level batching and subgraph-level batching both matter. Even when the router batches entity references, a subgraph can still reintroduce N+1 if its reference resolvers fetch one record at a time. 1

Even when the router batches entity references, a subgraph can still reintroduce N+1 if its reference resolvers fetch one record at a time. In resolver-based GraphQL servers, the default execution model makes N+1 easy to introduce, not inevitable. Avoiding it requires deliberate choices at the resolver, data-access, or planner layer.

That is the real answer to Claim 4 in our GraphQL vs REST fact-check: GraphQL can make N+1 easier to create, but the fix is not “use REST.” The fix is usually to batch or reshape data access at the layer where the repeated work is created, and to be explicit about which layer owns that work, as we argue in the API complexity post.

References

[1] Apollo GraphQL. "Handling the N+1 Problem." https://www.apollographql.com/docs/graphos/schema-design/guides/handling-n-plus-one

[2] GraphQL.js. "Solving the N+1 Problem with DataLoader." https://www.graphql-js.org/docs/n1-dataloader/

[3] REST API Tutorial. "What is N+1 Problem in REST?" https://restfulapi.net/rest-api-n-1-problem/

[4] Kheyrollahi, A. "Web APIs and the n+1 Problem." InfoQ. https://www.infoq.com/articles/N-Plus-1/

[5] Netflix DGS Framework. "Data Loaders (N+1)." https://netflix.github.io/dgs/data-loaders/

[6] GraphQL Foundation. "DataLoader" (reference implementation). https://github.com/graphql/dataloader

[7] WunderGraph. "Dataloader 3.0: A new algorithm to solve the N+1 Problem." https://wundergraph.com/blog/dataloader_3_0_breadth_first_data_loading

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