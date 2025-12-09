Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph
Milinda Dias

Milinda Dias

Software Engineer at WunderGraph

Bio

Milinda is a Software Engineer at WunderGraph with specialized experience in developing mobile offline-first applications and backend systems. He applies this range of experience across product work at WunderGraph.

TypeScript Plugin Support for Cosmo Connect
Blog
December 9, 2025

TypeScript Plugin Support for Cosmo Connect

Cosmo Connect now supports TypeScript router plugins, allowing developers to write plugin logic in TypeScript and load it directly into the GraphQL federation router without deploying separate services.

Read post
Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
Platform Status →

© 2026 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON