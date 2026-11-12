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Erik Wilde

Erik Wilde

Chief Evangelist at WunderGraph

Bio

Erik Wilde is the Chief Evangelist at WunderGraph, where he helps organizations with “Getting APIs to Work with AI.” He co-authored O’Reilly’s Continuous API Management and has authored IETF standards for HTTP APIs, including Problem Details (RFC 9457), the Deprecation header (RFC 9745) and the Sunset header (RFC 8594). He holds a PhD in computer science from ETH Zurich and has taught web architecture at ETH Zurich and UC Berkeley. His career has followed one question: what does it take to make large-scale information systems work?

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Why Erik Wilde Joined WunderGraph
Blog
November 12, 2026

Why Erik Wilde Joined WunderGraph

Our new Chief Evangelist on the revival of APIs, why federation makes governance easier, and his shift from getting APIs to work to getting APIs to work with AI.

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How to Make Your APIs Work for AI
PodcastGuest
February 2, 2026

How to Make Your APIs Work for AI

Erik Wilde discusses why many enterprise APIs are not AI ready, why so many AI projects fail prematurely, and why API design and governance matter more than models for building reliable AI-driven systems.

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