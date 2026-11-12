Bio

Erik Wilde is the Chief Evangelist at WunderGraph, where he helps organizations with “Getting APIs to Work with AI.” He co-authored O’Reilly’s Continuous API Management and has authored IETF standards for HTTP APIs, including Problem Details (RFC 9457), the Deprecation header (RFC 9745) and the Sunset header (RFC 8594). He holds a PhD in computer science from ETH Zurich and has taught web architecture at ETH Zurich and UC Berkeley. His career has followed one question: what does it take to make large-scale information systems work?