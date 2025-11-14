Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph
Alexandra Stoica

Alexandra Stoica

People and Culture at WunderGraph

Bio

Alex is the People and Culture Lead at WunderGraph and brings over a decade of experience helping start-ups and global teams grow with purpose. On a daily basis, she designs frictionless processes and strategies that make scaling possible and exciting. She helps us build a winning team by hiring top talent globally. During her career, she developed expertise in the end to end employee lifecycle experience, from People Operations and leadership development to culture, engagement, talent acquisition and wellbeing. She is a strong advocate of remote work, lifelong learning, and the power of cross-cultural exposure. Alex writes about how the future of work looks like, as well as recent developments in WunderGraph's team and culture.

Building the Company We Always Wanted to Work In
Blog
November 14, 2025

Building the Company We Always Wanted to Work In

How WunderGraph scaled in 2025 with intentional culture, better hiring, stronger representation, and a people first approach to building a great company.

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The WunderGraph Engineering Growth Framework
Blog
August 14, 2025

The WunderGraph Engineering Growth Framework

The engineering career framework at WunderGraph fosters growth, progression, and scaling teams with transparency, fairness, and strong culture.

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How Our Core Beliefs Drive the Way We Scale
Blog
July 31, 2025

How Our Core Beliefs Drive the Way We Scale

Inside WunderGraph’s culture manifesto: how our core beliefs shape hiring, remote teamwork, and scaling a global GraphQL platform — fast and without fluff.

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Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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