Alexandra Stoica

Bio

Alex is the People and Culture Lead at WunderGraph and brings over a decade of experience helping start-ups and global teams grow with purpose. On a daily basis, she designs frictionless processes and strategies that make scaling possible and exciting. She helps us build a winning team by hiring top talent globally. During her career, she developed expertise in the end to end employee lifecycle experience, from People Operations and leadership development to culture, engagement, talent acquisition and wellbeing. She is a strong advocate of remote work, lifelong learning, and the power of cross-cultural exposure. Alex writes about how the future of work looks like, as well as recent developments in WunderGraph's team and culture.