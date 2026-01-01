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Cosmo Notifications

Know when your federated graph changes

Webhooks and Slack notifications dispatched the moment schema events occur. HMAC-SHA256 verification on every webhook request. Per-channel event filtering. Multiple integrations per organization.

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Webhooks and native Slack. No third-party middleware required.

Overview

Schema alerts, built into Cosmo

Cosmo monitors your federated graph for schema changes and dispatches alerts to every configured channel the moment an event occurs. No polling, no custom event infrastructure to build.

Two delivery mechanisms are available: webhooks that push verified JSON payloads to any HTTP endpoint, and native Slack integration that posts directly to your chosen channels via the Slack API. Both support multiple configurations per organization and per-channel event filtering.

Why schema-aware notifications matter

Why teams need federation-native alerting

In a federated graph, multiple teams publish subgraph changes independently. Generic monitoring tools have no GraphQL context and no federation awareness. The result: teams miss changes that affect them, coordination breaks down, and breakages reach production.

Four problems that come up repeatedly without federation-native alerts.

Schema changes happen without warning.

Multiple teams publish subgraph changes on their own schedules. Downstream consumers find out when something breaks, not before.

Generic monitoring has no GraphQL context.

HTTP-level monitors see requests, not operations or schemas. They cannot tell you which subgraph changed or whether the change introduced errors.

Custom event infrastructure is expensive to build.

Polling the schema registry, parsing diffs, routing events to Slack or CI/CD: each piece takes engineering time and adds another system to maintain.

Webhook payloads from generic tools lack attribution.

Audit and compliance needs require knowing who made a change, not just that a change occurred. Generic webhooks rarely carry actor information.

Cosmo Notifications handles all of this natively. No polling, no custom infrastructure, no GraphQL-blind monitoring.

Cosmo Notifications capabilities

Alerts & Notifications

Unified notification hub for federated graph events. Detects schema changes across all subgraphs and dispatches alerts to configured channels the moment an event occurs. Supports multiple webhooks and Slack integrations per organization with per-channel event filtering.

Free / Pro / Enterprise

Which notification capability do you need?

If you are…Start here
Getting an overview of the notification systemAlerts & Notifications
Triggering CI/CD pipelines or custom tooling on schema changesWebhook Notifications
Sending schema change alerts to a Slack channelSlack Integration
Building an audit trail with cryptographic verificationWebhook Notifications
Keeping a team informed without writing any integration codeSlack Integration

How Cosmo Notifications compares

Cosmo NotificationsGeneric webhook servicesCustom solutions
GraphQL-specific eventsYesNoRequires implementation
HMAC-SHA256 verificationBuilt-inVariesRequires implementation
Native Slack integrationYes (OAuth 2.0)Requires middlewareCustom bot required
Actor attribution in payloadYesNoRequires implementation
Setup timeMinutesHoursDays/weeks
Use cases

Notification use cases

Real coordination, automation, and compliance patterns, and the Cosmo capability behind each one.

Cross-team coordination

Downstream teams learn about upstream schema changes instantly

Scenario

Multiple teams contribute subgraphs to a shared federated graph. When upstream schemas change, downstream teams need to know before their integrations break.

How Cosmo handles it

Configure Slack integration pointing to a shared engineering channel. Subscribe to FEDERATED_GRAPH_SCHEMA_UPDATED events. Every schema change reaches the team in their daily communication tool, with graph name, namespace, and error status.

Outcome

Teams see upstream changes before those changes reach production. Coordination happens in Slack rather than after-the-fact incident reviews.

Automated CI/CD

Schema changes trigger integration test pipelines automatically

Scenario

An organization wants integration tests to run every time the federated graph schema updates, without anyone manually kicking off a build.

How Cosmo handles it

Set up a webhook pointing to the CI/CD trigger endpoint. Subscribe to FEDERATED_GRAPH_SCHEMA_UPDATED. Verify the X-Cosmo-Signature-256 header with HMAC-SHA256, then trigger the pipeline from the payload.

Outcome

Every schema change automatically triggers the test suite. Breakages surface before deployment, not after.

Compliance audit

Complete audit trail of every schema change with actor attribution

Scenario

A compliance team needs verifiable records of all API schema changes, including who made them.

How Cosmo handles it

Configure a webhook to a secure logging endpoint. Each payload includes the federated graph details and an optional actor_id field. The X-Cosmo-Signature-256 header provides cryptographic proof of event authenticity.

Outcome

Every schema change is logged with attribution and a verifiable signature. Compliance reporting pulls directly from the audit log.

Why teams use Cosmo Notifications

  • Event-driven, not polling-driven. Notifications dispatch the moment a schema event occurs. No polling, no delay, no custom scheduler to maintain.
  • Cryptographically verified payloads. Every webhook request carries an HMAC-SHA256 signature in the X-Cosmo-Signature-256 header. Audit systems can verify authenticity without trusting the delivery channel.
  • Multiple integrations, independent configurations. Each webhook and Slack integration has its own event subscription, name, and destination. Different teams can receive the specific events they care about.
Get started

Stay informed when your federated graph changes

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