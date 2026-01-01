Cosmo Notifications

Downstream teams learn about upstream schema changes instantly
Scenario
Multiple teams contribute subgraphs to a shared federated graph. When upstream schemas change, downstream teams need to know before their integrations break.
How Cosmo handles it
Configure Slack integration pointing to a shared engineering channel. Subscribe to FEDERATED_GRAPH_SCHEMA_UPDATED events. Every schema change reaches the team in their daily communication tool, with graph name, namespace, and error status.
Outcome
Teams see upstream changes before those changes reach production. Coordination happens in Slack rather than after-the-fact incident reviews.