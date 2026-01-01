Cosmo Notifications / Slack Integration

Notifications · Slack

Get federated graph notifications directly in Slack

Authorize the WunderGraph Cosmo app, select a channel, choose which events to receive, and you're done. No middleware, no custom bots, no code. Setup takes under 2 minutes.

Official Slack OAuth 2.0. Direct Slack API. Zero lines of code.

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise