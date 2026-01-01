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Notifications · Slack

Get federated graph notifications directly in Slack

Authorize the WunderGraph Cosmo app, select a channel, choose which events to receive, and you're done. No middleware, no custom bots, no code. Setup takes under 2 minutes.

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Official Slack OAuth 2.0. Direct Slack API. Zero lines of code.

Available onFreeProEnterprise

The problem

Teams live in Slack. Schema alerts don't.

Engineers check Slack, not dashboards. Getting federation events there without building custom infrastructure has been harder than it should be.

Building a Slack bot takes significant engineering time

A custom bot needs OAuth setup, message formatting, hosting, and ongoing maintenance. For something as common as schema change notifications, that time is wasted.

Routing webhooks through middleware adds complexity

Sending webhooks to a middleware layer that reformats and posts to Slack introduces another failure point. If the middleware goes down, notifications stop.

Teams miss changes because they live in Slack

Engineers check Slack, not dashboards. If schema change alerts land anywhere else, they get ignored until something breaks.

Our solution

Native Slack integration with zero code

Cosmo connects directly to the Slack API using official OAuth 2.0. Authorize once, select a channel, subscribe to events. Notifications land in Slack the moment a schema change occurs.

From click to notifications in 2 minutes

  1. In Cosmo Studio, go to the Slack integrations section and click "Integrate".

  2. You are redirected to Slack to authorize the WunderGraph Cosmo app.

  3. Select the channel where you want notifications to appear.

  4. After authorization, name the integration and choose which events to subscribe to.

  5. Cosmo posts formatted notifications to your channel via the Slack API when subscribed events occur.

  6. Add more integrations to route different events to different channels or teams.

No code. No middleware. No infrastructure to maintain.

Slack Integration

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Building a custom Slack bot for schema notificationsNative one-click integration, no code required
Routing webhooks through middleware to SlackDirect Slack API connection, no intermediary
Maintaining bot infrastructureZero maintenance overhead
Separate Slack setup per teamMultiple named integrations per organization, each independently configured

vs. alternatives

Cosmo vs. building your own

CosmoWebhook + middlewareCustom bot
Setup time2 minutes30+ minutesHours/days
Code requiredNoneSomeSignificant
MaintenanceNoneMediumHigh
Official OAuthYesNoYes
GraphQL-aware messagesYesRequires custom formattingRequires implementation

How Cosmo Slack integration works

01
OAuth 2.0. Official Slack flow.

Authorize

Click "Integrate" in Cosmo Studio. Slack redirects you through the official OAuth 2.0 flow. Authorize the WunderGraph Cosmo app and select a channel.

02
Named. Event-filtered.

Configure

Name the integration for easy identification. Select which event types it should receive. A single integration can cover all events, or you can narrow it to specific ones.

03
Slack API direct. Sub-second.

Receive

When a subscribed event occurs, Cosmo posts a formatted notification directly to your chosen channel via the Slack API. No middleware, no relay.

04
Multiple integrations per org.

Scale

Add more integrations for different teams or channels. Each integration is independently named, configured, and subscribed. Different teams receive the events they care about.

What's included

Everything in the Slack integration

OAuth, channel selection, event filtering, and multi-channel routing. Nothing to install or maintain.

Official OAuth 2.0

Authorization goes through Slack's official OAuth flow. The WunderGraph Cosmo app requests only the permissions needed to post to the channel you select.

Any channel, any workspace

Public or private channels. Standard Slack workspaces or Enterprise Grid. Any channel you can authorize the app to post to.

Multiple named integrations

Each integration has its own name, channel, and event subscription. Route different events to different channels. Give each one a descriptive name so teams know what to expect.

Zero maintenance

There is no bot to host, no middleware to keep running, and no credentials to rotate. Cosmo manages the Slack API connection.

Get schema changes in Slack in 2 minutes

Authorize the integration in Cosmo Studio. Notifications land in your channel the moment a schema event fires.

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FAQ

Slack Integration on Cosmo

Full setup guide in the Slack integration documentation.

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