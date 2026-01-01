Our solution
Native Slack integration with zero code
Cosmo connects directly to the Slack API using official OAuth 2.0. Authorize once, select a channel, subscribe to events. Notifications land in Slack the moment a schema change occurs.
From click to notifications in 2 minutes
In Cosmo Studio, go to the Slack integrations section and click "Integrate".
You are redirected to Slack to authorize the WunderGraph Cosmo app.
Select the channel where you want notifications to appear.
After authorization, name the integration and choose which events to subscribe to.
Cosmo posts formatted notifications to your channel via the Slack API when subscribed events occur.
Add more integrations to route different events to different channels or teams.
No code. No middleware. No infrastructure to maintain.