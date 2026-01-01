Our solution
A notification hub for the whole federated graph
One system handles detection and dispatch. Configure webhooks for programmatic integrations and Slack for team visibility. Each channel gets its own event subscription. Every payload is signed and carries actor attribution.
From event to notification
Cosmo monitors your federated graph for schema changes and other significant events.
When an event occurs, the system dispatches notifications to all configured channels immediately.
Webhooks receive HMAC-SHA256 signed HTTP POST requests with structured JSON payloads.
Slack integrations receive formatted messages directly to your chosen channel via the Slack API.
Each channel has its own event subscription, so different teams receive only the alerts they care about.
Payloads include the federated graph ID, name, namespace, error status, and an optional actor ID for attribution.
Configure once. Every change reaches the right channels automatically.