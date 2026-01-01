Our solution
Event delivery to any HTTP endpoint
Cosmo pushes schema change events directly to your endpoint. Every request is signed. Every payload carries the context your downstream system needs. No polling, no custom event infrastructure to build.
From schema change to your system
Create a webhook in Cosmo Studio with your endpoint URL and a secret key.
Subscribe the webhook to the FEDERATED_GRAPH_SCHEMA_UPDATED event.
When that event occurs, Cosmo sends an HTTP POST request to your endpoint.
The request includes an X-Cosmo-Signature-256 header with an HMAC-SHA256 signature computed from your secret.
Verify the signature in your endpoint before processing. The JSON payload carries the graph ID, name, namespace, error status, and actor_id.
Your system reacts: trigger CI/CD, update documentation, log to an audit system, or do anything an HTTP endpoint can do.
One configuration. Any system that speaks HTTP.