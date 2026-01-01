Cosmo Notifications / Webhook Notifications

Notifications · Webhooks

Receive federated graph events at any HTTP endpoint

Cosmo pushes schema change events to your endpoint in real-time. HMAC-SHA256 signature verification. Versioned JSON payloads with graph details and actor attribution. Multiple webhooks per organization.

HTTP POST. Standard HMAC-SHA256. Any endpoint that can receive JSON.

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise