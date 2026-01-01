Our solution
A URL that encodes the complete session
Shared Playground State generates a URL that encodes the operation, variables, and headers from your current session. Recipients open the link and see the exact state you configured, ready to execute.
From session to shareable link
Click the Share icon in the playground toolbar.
Choose which elements to include: the operation is always included. Variables and headers are optional.
The playground compresses and encodes the selected state into a URL.
Copy the link and send it via Slack, email, or a documentation page.
Recipients open the link. The playground restores the session into a new tab.
The session opens ready to execute — no manual setup required.
One click. One link. Full session context.