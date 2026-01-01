Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph

Developer Experience · Shared Playground State

Share any GraphQL session with a single URL

Generate a link that encodes the complete session — operation, variables, and headers. Recipients open it and see the exact playground state, ready to run.

Start FreeRead the Docs

No external storage. The session state is encoded directly in the URL.

Available onFreeProEnterprise

The problem

GraphQL context gets lost in translation

Sharing a query means sharing the operation, the variables, and the headers. Without all three, the recipient cannot reproduce the session.

Sharing queries means copy-pasting across chat tools

Queries sent in Slack miss variables. Headers are forgotten. The recipient spends time reconstructing context before they can even run the request.

Bug reports without reproduction steps waste time

An issue that says "this query returns wrong data" cannot be investigated without the exact query, variables, and headers. Getting that context requires back-and-forth.

Onboarding requires walking through query setup manually

A senior engineer cannot hand a new team member a working example without a meeting. There is no way to pre-configure a playground session for someone else.

Our solution

A URL that encodes the complete session

Shared Playground State generates a URL that encodes the operation, variables, and headers from your current session. Recipients open the link and see the exact state you configured, ready to execute.

From session to shareable link

  1. Click the Share icon in the playground toolbar.

  2. Choose which elements to include: the operation is always included. Variables and headers are optional.

  3. The playground compresses and encodes the selected state into a URL.

  4. Copy the link and send it via Slack, email, or a documentation page.

  5. Recipients open the link. The playground restores the session into a new tab.

  6. The session opens ready to execute — no manual setup required.

One click. One link. Full session context.

Shared Playground State

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Copy query text into Slack, hope variables are rememberedShare a single URL that includes the complete session
Bug reports lack reproduction contextLink contains the exact query, variables, and headers
Manual onboarding for every new query exampleReference queries linkable from documentation or wikis
Headers and auth context must be re-explainedHeaders included in the shared link (optional)

Link contents

What's included and what's not

Included
Always: operation. Optional: variables, headers.
Not included
Pre-flight scripts, pre-operation scripts, and post-operation scripts are never included in shared links.

How Shared Playground State works

01
Operation required. Variables + headers optional.

Select

Click Share in the playground toolbar. Choose which elements to include. The operation is always required.

02
Compressed URL encoding.

Encode

The playground compresses and encodes the selected state into a URL. No server is involved in storing the session.

03
Opens in a new tab for the recipient.

Share

Copy the link. Send it in Slack, add it to a ticket, or embed it in documentation.

04
Session opens in a new tab.

Restore

The recipient opens the link. The playground restores the session into a new tab, ready to run.

Capabilities

What you get with Shared Playground State

One-click sharing

Generate a shareable URL with a single click from the playground toolbar. No copy-pasting required.

Complete context

Include the operation, variables, and headers. Recipients see the exact session you configured.

Instant reproduction

The session opens in a new tab, ready to execute. No manual setup.

Documentation integration

Link to example queries in internal wikis, engineering tickets, or team documentation.

Share your next query in one click

Generate a URL that encodes the full session. Send it in Slack, add it to a ticket, or embed it in documentation.

Start FreeRead the Docs

FAQ

Shared Playground State on Cosmo

More in the shared playground state documentation.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
Platform Status →

© 2026 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON