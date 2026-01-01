Our solution
Interactive schema navigation with live usage data
The Schema Explorer renders the composed federated schema as a clickable UI. Navigate between types, search by name, and see real usage data from Cosmo analytics alongside every field definition.
From schema to insight
The Schema Explorer parses the composed federated schema and renders it as an interactive UI.
Click any type to navigate to it. Objects, interfaces, unions, enums, and inputs are all navigable.
The details panel shows all fields, arguments, and descriptions for the selected type.
Press Cmd/Ctrl+K to open the search modal and jump to any type by name.
Usage data — pulled from Cosmo analytics — appears alongside field definitions.
The deprecated fields view aggregates all deprecated fields across the schema in one place, with their usage metrics.
Click to navigate. Search to jump. Analytics to decide.