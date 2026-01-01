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Developer Experience · Schema Explorer

Navigate your entire federated schema without leaving Cosmo

Click through types, jump to any type with Cmd/Ctrl+K, and see real usage data for every field — all in one interactive view.

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Built into Cosmo Studio. No external tooling required.

Available onFreeProEnterprise

The problem

Federated schemas are hard to read

A composed federated schema is large and interconnected. Raw SDL gives you no usage data, no interactive navigation, and no way to see authorization requirements at a glance.

Raw SDL files are hard to navigate

A federated schema can span thousands of lines across multiple subgraphs. Finding a specific type or understanding its relationships requires text search and cross-file jumping.

Field usage is invisible without dedicated tooling

Teams cannot tell which fields clients actually query. Decisions about deprecation and removal are guesswork without usage data.

Authentication requirements are scattered

Knowing which fields require @authenticated or specific scopes means reading the schema definition line by line. There is no aggregated view.

Our solution

Interactive schema navigation with live usage data

The Schema Explorer renders the composed federated schema as a clickable UI. Navigate between types, search by name, and see real usage data from Cosmo analytics alongside every field definition.

From schema to insight

  1. The Schema Explorer parses the composed federated schema and renders it as an interactive UI.

  2. Click any type to navigate to it. Objects, interfaces, unions, enums, and inputs are all navigable.

  3. The details panel shows all fields, arguments, and descriptions for the selected type.

  4. Press Cmd/Ctrl+K to open the search modal and jump to any type by name.

  5. Usage data — pulled from Cosmo analytics — appears alongside field definitions.

  6. The deprecated fields view aggregates all deprecated fields across the schema in one place, with their usage metrics.

Click to navigate. Search to jump. Analytics to decide.

Schema Explorer

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Read raw SDL to understand type relationshipsClick through types interactively
No visibility into which fields clients useUsage metrics displayed alongside field definitions
Search through files for specific typesCmd/Ctrl+K jumps to any type instantly
Auth requirements require manual SDL inspection@authenticated and @requiresScopes visible inline

Authorization

Authentication visibility

@authenticated
Fields and types requiring authentication are listed in the Authenticated Types and Fields view.
@requiresScopes
Click "View scopes" on any protected field to see the required scopes.

How the Schema Explorer works

01
Click-through navigation.

Navigate

Open the Schema Explorer in Cosmo Studio. Start at the Query root and click through types to explore the full graph.

02
Instant type search.

Search

Press Cmd/Ctrl+K to open the search modal. Jump to any type in the schema by name without scrolling.

03
Analytics-backed usage data.

Check usage

View real usage data next to field definitions. See which fields clients actually query and which have no traffic.

04
Deprecated fields + usage in one view.

Review deprecated

Open the deprecated fields view to see all deprecated fields in the schema alongside their usage metrics. Identify which are safe to remove.

Capabilities

What you get with Schema Explorer

Interactive navigation

Navigate from Query to nested types with clicks. Objects, interfaces, unions, enums, and inputs are all supported.

Cmd/Ctrl+K search

Open the search modal and jump to any type in the schema without scrolling.

Field usage metrics

Real-world usage data from Cosmo analytics appears alongside field definitions. See what clients actually query.

Deprecated fields view

All deprecated fields in one place with their usage metrics. Know which fields are safe to remove before touching the schema.

Explore your federated schema interactively

Click through types, check field usage, and review deprecated fields — all without leaving Cosmo Studio.

Start FreeRead the Docs

FAQ

Schema Explorer on Cosmo

More in the schema explorer documentation.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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