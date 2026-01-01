Our solution

Interactive schema navigation with live usage data

The Schema Explorer renders the composed federated schema as a clickable UI. Navigate between types, search by name, and see real usage data from Cosmo analytics alongside every field definition.

From schema to insight

1 The Schema Explorer parses the composed federated schema and renders it as an interactive UI. 2 Click any type to navigate to it. Objects, interfaces, unions, enums, and inputs are all navigable. 3 The details panel shows all fields, arguments, and descriptions for the selected type. 4 Press Cmd/Ctrl+K to open the search modal and jump to any type by name. 5 Usage data — pulled from Cosmo analytics — appears alongside field definitions. 6 The deprecated fields view aggregates all deprecated fields across the schema in one place, with their usage metrics.

Click to navigate. Search to jump. Analytics to decide.