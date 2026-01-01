Our solution
The execution plan in the response extensions
Add a single header and the Cosmo Router returns the full query plan alongside your response. The plan shows every fetch operation, its dependencies, and the subgraphs it targets — visible directly in the playground.
From header to plan
Include the X-WG-Include-Query-Plan header in a playground request.
The Cosmo Router processes the query and generates a query plan.
The plan is returned in the extensions field of the response alongside the data.
The plan describes fetch operations, their dependencies, and which subgraphs they target.
To inspect the plan without making subgraph requests, add X-WG-Skip-Loader. Data in the response returns as null, but the plan is complete.
Add X-WG-Disable-Tracing to prevent the plan request from generating trace data in the router.
One header. Full execution plan. No guesswork.