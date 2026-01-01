Our solution
Automated schema quality checks
Lint policies run automatically on every schema check. Configure rules per namespace, set severity levels, and get violation reports before any schema is published.
From configuration to enforcement
Lint policies are configured per namespace in Cosmo Studio.
When the linter is enabled, rules are evaluated during every wgc subgraph check operation.
Rules are set with a severity level: error (the check fails) or warning (the violation is flagged without failing).
The linter parses the schema and evaluates it against the configured rules.
Violations are reported with clear messages identifying which rule was broken and where.
Rules run before schemas are published, catching issues in development rather than production.
Consistent schemas. Every check. Every namespace.