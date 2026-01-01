Naming inconsistencies, missing descriptions, and incomplete deprecation directives accumulate over time. Code review catches some — and misses the rest.

Naming conventions drift across teams Without enforcement, camelCase fields appear next to snake_case ones, PascalCase type names mix with lowercase variants, and enum values use inconsistent casing. Manual code review catches some violations but misses others.

Types ship without documentation Descriptions are optional in GraphQL. Without a policy requiring them, types and fields go undocumented. API consumers have no context for what fields mean or when to use them.