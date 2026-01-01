Our solution
Visual query execution tracing
The Cosmo Playground extends GraphiQL with Advanced Request Tracing (ART). One header activates it. The playground renders the execution data in two visualization modes.
From request to visualization
Include the X-WG-TRACE header in a playground request.
The Cosmo Router executes the query and captures Advanced Request Tracing (ART) data alongside the response.
The Playground parses the trace payload and renders it in two modes: tree view and waterfall view.
Tree view shows the hierarchical execution structure — which subgraph handles which portion of the query.
Waterfall view shows the execution timeline — which calls run in parallel and which are sequential.
Each step includes the subgraph name, duration, inputs sent, and outputs received.
One header. Two views. Full execution visibility.