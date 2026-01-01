Cosmo Developer Experience / GraphiQL Playground++

Developer Experience · GraphiQL Playground++

See exactly how your federated query executes across subgraphs

Add the X-WG-TRACE header. Get tree and waterfall visualizations of query execution — per-subgraph timing, inputs, and outputs, built into the Cosmo Playground.

No router configuration required. Works out of the box with the Cosmo Playground.

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise