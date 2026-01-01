Our solution
Usage-based schema pruning
Graph Pruning runs during schema checks and queries real traffic data to flag unused fields, track lingering deprecated fields, and block deletions that skipped the deprecation step.
From check to clean schema
Graph Pruning rules run during schema check operations alongside other lint and breaking change checks.
The linter analyzes the schema and queries the analytics pipeline for field usage data.
UNUSED_FIELDS identifies fields with no usage within the check period.
DEPRECATED_FIELDS flags deprecated fields still present in the schema.
REQUIRE_DEPRECATION_BEFORE_DELETION fails checks that attempt to delete fields not previously marked as @deprecated.
A grace period can be configured to prevent false positives on recently published fields.
Real traffic data. Informed decisions. Cleaner schemas.