Our solution

Custom Scripts add a JavaScript execution layer at three points in the request lifecycle. Pre-flight handles auth globally. Pre-operation and post-operation scripts give each tab its own setup and validation logic.

1 Pre-flight scripts run first, globally across all playground tabs. Use them for authentication — fetch a token, store it with playground.env.set, and inject it via the {{token}} header syntax.

2 Pre-operation scripts run per tab, after the pre-flight but before the request. Use them for tab-specific header injection or variable setup.

3 Post-operation scripts run per tab after the response arrives. Use them to validate that expected fields are present or to transform data.

4 Scripts access the playground API object: playground.env.get and set for environment variables, playground.request.body for the request, playground.response.body for the response.

5 The built-in CryptoJS library is available for encryption, decryption, and HMAC token handling.