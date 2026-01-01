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Developer Experience · Changelog

See every schema change the moment it lands

Every addition and deletion, captured automatically on each composition. Chronological and color-coded — no manual tracking.

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No configuration required. The Changelog is active for every federated graph in Cosmo.

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The problem

Schema changes disappear into git history

With multiple teams publishing subgraph changes continuously, there is no single view of what changed at the federation level, when it changed, and what the impact was.

Schema changes across subgraphs are hard to track

When multiple teams publish subgraph changes independently, there is no single place to see what changed, when, and at which level of the schema.

Debugging schema-related issues means archaeology

Tracing a production issue back to a recent schema change requires digging through git history across multiple repositories with no federation-level context.

Manual change tracking does not scale

Spreadsheets and manual notes cannot keep up with continuous composition. Teams miss changes and lose context about what was removed or added.

Our solution

Automatic, color-coded schema history

The Changelog captures every schema change at the federated graph level. Each composition triggers a diff. Additions appear in green, deletions in red, ordered newest first.

From composition to changelog entry

  1. The Changelog automatically captures schema changes when compositions occur.

  2. Each composition is compared against the previous version to identify additions and deletions.

  3. Changes are stored and presented in chronological order, newest first.

  4. Additions are displayed in green. Deletions are displayed in red.

  5. Each entry shows the specific elements affected: types, fields, directives, and arguments.

  6. No configuration is required. Changes are recorded automatically.

Every composition. Every change. Zero configuration.

Changelog

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Git archaeology across multiple subgraph reposSingle chronological view of all schema changes
No federated-level change visibilityChanges to the composed schema, not individual subgraphs
Manual change trackingAutomatic capture on every composition
Text-based diffs across filesColor-coded additions (green) and deletions (red)

Coverage

Change categories tracked

Types
Added and removed object types, interfaces, enums, scalars, unions, and inputs.
Fields
Added and removed fields within types.
Directives
Added and removed directives.
Arguments
Added and removed arguments on fields.

How the Changelog captures changes

01
Triggered on every composition.

Compose

A subgraph schema is published. Cosmo composes the updated federated schema.

02
Diff at every schema element level.

Compare

The new schema is compared against the previous version. Additions and deletions are identified at the type, field, directive, and argument level.

03
Timestamped and stored automatically.

Record

The diff is stored and added to the Changelog with a timestamp.

04
Color-coded, chronological view.

Review

Open the Changelog in Cosmo Studio. Browse additions in green and deletions in red, ordered newest first.

Capabilities

What you get with Changelog

Chronological history

All changes ordered by time, newest first. The most recent composition always appears at the top.

Color-coded diff

Additions in green, deletions in red. The visual distinction makes impact assessment instant.

Complete coverage

Types, fields, directives, and arguments are all tracked. Every schema element is represented.

Automatic capture

Changes are recorded on every composition. No configuration, no manual tracking, no missed changes.

Know what changed in your schema, every time

The Changelog captures every addition and deletion automatically. Open it and see the full history.

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FAQ

Changelog on Cosmo

More in the changelog documentation.

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