Our solution
Automatic, color-coded schema history
The Changelog captures every schema change at the federated graph level. Each composition triggers a diff. Additions appear in green, deletions in red, ordered newest first.
From composition to changelog entry
The Changelog automatically captures schema changes when compositions occur.
Each composition is compared against the previous version to identify additions and deletions.
Changes are stored and presented in chronological order, newest first.
Additions are displayed in green. Deletions are displayed in red.
Each entry shows the specific elements affected: types, fields, directives, and arguments.
No configuration is required. Changes are recorded automatically.
Every composition. Every change. Zero configuration.