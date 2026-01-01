Our solution

Per-operation breaking change overrides

Mark specific breaking changes as safe for specific operations. Future checks treat those combinations as approved. Breaking changes are still detected and reported — overrides do not disable the check.

From blocked check to approved override

1 A schema check detects breaking changes and identifies which operations are affected. 2 On the check results page, review the failing operations and the specific breaking changes that affect them. 3 Select "Ignore all changes" to override all listed breaking changes for an operation, or "Ignore operation" to exclude the entire operation from future operation checks. 4 Breaking changes are still detected and reported. Overrides apply only to operation checks — composition, breaking change detection, and linting are not affected. 5 The current check run result does not change when overrides are applied. Only future checks respect the new overrides. 6 View all active overrides in the overrides dashboard. Each entry links to metrics and traces for the affected operation.

Safety checks stay on. Approved changes go through.