Our solution
Per-operation breaking change overrides
Mark specific breaking changes as safe for specific operations. Future checks treat those combinations as approved. Breaking changes are still detected and reported — overrides do not disable the check.
From blocked check to approved override
A schema check detects breaking changes and identifies which operations are affected.
On the check results page, review the failing operations and the specific breaking changes that affect them.
Select "Ignore all changes" to override all listed breaking changes for an operation, or "Ignore operation" to exclude the entire operation from future operation checks.
Breaking changes are still detected and reported. Overrides apply only to operation checks — composition, breaking change detection, and linting are not affected.
The current check run result does not change when overrides are applied. Only future checks respect the new overrides.
View all active overrides in the overrides dashboard. Each entry links to metrics and traces for the affected operation.
Safety checks stay on. Approved changes go through.