Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
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Wilson Rivera

Wilson Rivera

Engineer at WunderGraph

Bio

Wilson Rivera is a Software Engineer at WunderGraph, where he focuses on Cosmo development and customer support.

Extending Subgraph Checks in Cosmo
Blog
December 4, 2025

Extending Subgraph Checks in Cosmo

Cosmo now supports subgraph check extensions, allowing teams to add custom validation rules to their subgraph checks. Cosmo runs its normal linting and schema checks, and your service adds any additional logic through a secure external endpoint.

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Managing Permissions in Cosmo Just Got Easier with Groups
Blog
July 3, 2025

Managing Permissions in Cosmo Just Got Easier with Groups

Manage access with precision in Cosmo. Groups let you control who can view, publish, or deploy, across users and API keys, in one centralized system.

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Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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