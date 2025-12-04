Bio
Wilson Rivera is a Software Engineer at WunderGraph, where he focuses on Cosmo development and customer support.
Wilson Rivera is a Software Engineer at WunderGraph, where he focuses on Cosmo development and customer support.
Cosmo now supports subgraph check extensions, allowing teams to add custom validation rules to their subgraph checks. Cosmo runs its normal linting and schema checks, and your service adds any additional logic through a secure external endpoint.
Manage access with precision in Cosmo. Groups let you control who can view, publish, or deploy, across users and API keys, in one centralized system.
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