Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph
Alessandro Pagnin

Alessandro Pagnin

Engineer at WunderGraph

Bio

Alessandro is a passionate developer — curious, creative, and always evolving. At WunderGraph, he focuses on customer support and contributes to Event-Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)

Query Plan Regression Testing in GraphQL Federation
Blog
April 8, 2025

Query Plan Regression Testing in GraphQL Federation

Discover how we built automated quality checks for GraphQL Federation that catch breaking changes before they hit production. Learn about our query plan testing tools and GitHub workflows that help maintain reliability at scale.

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Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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