Alessandro Pagnin

Bio
Alessandro is a passionate developer — curious, creative, and always evolving. At WunderGraph, he focuses on customer support and contributes to Event-Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)
Alessandro is a passionate developer — curious, creative, and always evolving. At WunderGraph, he focuses on customer support and contributes to Event-Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)
Discover how we built automated quality checks for GraphQL Federation that catch breaking changes before they hit production. Learn about our query plan testing tools and GitHub workflows that help maintain reliability at scale.
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