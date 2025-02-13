Customer Solutions Engineer - Remote in EMEA

About WunderGraph

WunderGraph is growing fast, and we're on a mission to redefine how companies leverage GraphQL Federation at scale. Our North Star is to enable collaboration across small and large organizations, leveraging APIs as the backbone of growing the business.

Mega trends like AI need data, and data needs to flow from service to service, and from agent to agent. Data flows rely on APIs, which need a schema that's shared across all stakeholders so it doesn't create a huge mess. WunderGraph builds the foundation to enable this.

Making this look easy for customers actually means solving hard technical problems, which is why we're looking for people like you who can help us grow and build more exciting, cutting-edge tech! If you want to make an impact, make your voice heard, and work in a no BS organization so you can get stuff done: look no further and apply today!

If you're a software engineer who's passionate about learning, thrives in a collaborative environment, and wants to make a real impact, apply today!

About the Role

As a Customer Solutions Engineer, you'll combine your technical expertise with a customer-first mindset to help customers unlock the full potential of WunderGraph Cosmo. You'll serve as a bridge between our engineering team and customers, ensuring they get the most out of our platform while contributing to improving the product.

We are looking for someone with 5+ years of professional experience as a software engineer with a focus on building complete solutions, preferably using Go and Node.js. This role requires an experienced engineer capable of dealing with customers and delivering solutions effectively.

What You'll Do

Customer-Focused Engineering

Support customers with technical troubleshooting and best practices for GraphQL Federation

Guide customers through onboarding, implementation, and optimization of Cosmo

Collaborate with customers to address issues like misconfigurations (e.g., DataDog setups) and API integration challenges

Engineering Contributions

Dive into our stack (TypeScript, React, Go) to fix UI bugs, address customer-facing requests, and contribute to the product

Learn and apply key concepts like federation architecture and router implementation

Translate customer feedback into actionable feature requests and product improvements

Collaboration

Work alongside our core engineering team to maintain a seamless flow between product development and customer success

Contribute to building internal processes that scale support without creating bottlenecks

What We're Looking For

Technical Background

5+ years of professional experience as a software engineer with a focus on building complete solutions

Proficiency in both frontend and backend development, preferably using Go and Node.js

Strong skills in TypeScript and React (must have)

Familiarity with GraphQL and API concepts (e.g., REST, gRPC, SOAP)

Bonus: Experience with open-source software

Eager Learners

You love understanding complex systems, even if it means diving deep into new topics like GraphQL Federation or API orchestration

A "jack of all trades" personality: curious, adaptable, and excited to learn the breadth of our stack

Customer-Centric Mindset

Strong communication skills to explain technical concepts clearly to both engineers and non-engineers

Desire to help customers succeed while balancing hands-on engineering responsibilities

Team Players

You thrive in remote teams and enjoy working closely with engineering and customer-facing teams

You're a self-starter who knows how to prioritize tasks and doesn't need hand-holding

What Success Looks Like

Customers feel supported, educated, and successful in implementing GraphQL Federation with Cosmo

You've developed a strong foundation in WunderGraph's stack, solving customer issues efficiently and contributing to product improvements

Customers renew and expand their use of Cosmo, thanks to your technical expertise and guidance

Your teammates appreciate your collaborative spirit, and you help ease bottlenecks in engineering support

Why WunderGraph?

Lean and Fast-Paced: Minimum overhead, maximum impact

Growth Opportunity: Be part of a small, nimble team where you can make a big difference

Hardware of Choice: Pick your preferred work setup

Remote-First Culture: Work from anywhere, with a team that knows how to collaborate globally

Competitive Compensation: We value your contributions and provide rewards accordingly

Quarterly Team Retreats: Connect with teammates in person across the globe

Discretionary PTO: Flexibility to take time off when needed

The Hiring Process

We keep the process streamlined and transparent:

Intro call with our CTO or CCO to get to know you Small coding task or bug fix (1-2 hours) contributing to our open-source project Culture-fit call with the team Offer!

If you're ready to work on cutting-edge tech, solve meaningful challenges, and grow as a software engineer, apply now and join us in shaping the future of APIs!

Does this align with your vision? Let me know if there are any tweaks you'd like to make!