Customer Solutions Engineer - Remote in EMEA

About WunderGraph
WunderGraph is growing fast, and we're on a mission to redefine how companies leverage GraphQL Federation at scale. Our North Star is to enable collaboration across small and large organizations, leveraging APIs as the backbone of growing the business.
Mega trends like AI need data, and data needs to flow from service to service, and from agent to agent. Data flows rely on APIs, which need a schema that's shared across all stakeholders so it doesn't create a huge mess. WunderGraph builds the foundation to enable this.
Making this look easy for customers actually means solving hard technical problems, which is why we're looking for people like you who can help us grow and build more exciting, cutting-edge tech! If you want to make an impact, make your voice heard, and work in a no BS organization so you can get stuff done: look no further and apply today!
If you're a software engineer who's passionate about learning, thrives in a collaborative environment, and wants to make a real impact, apply today!
About the Role
As a Customer Solutions Engineer, you'll combine your technical expertise with a customer-first mindset to help customers unlock the full potential of WunderGraph Cosmo. You'll serve as a bridge between our engineering team and customers, ensuring they get the most out of our platform while contributing to improving the product.
We are looking for someone with 5+ years of professional experience as a software engineer with a focus on building complete solutions, preferably using Go and Node.js. This role requires an experienced engineer capable of dealing with customers and delivering solutions effectively.
What You'll Do
Customer-Focused Engineering
- Support customers with technical troubleshooting and best practices for GraphQL Federation
- Guide customers through onboarding, implementation, and optimization of Cosmo
- Collaborate with customers to address issues like misconfigurations (e.g., DataDog setups) and API integration challenges
Engineering Contributions
- Dive into our stack (TypeScript, React, Go) to fix UI bugs, address customer-facing requests, and contribute to the product
- Learn and apply key concepts like federation architecture and router implementation
- Translate customer feedback into actionable feature requests and product improvements
Collaboration
- Work alongside our core engineering team to maintain a seamless flow between product development and customer success
- Contribute to building internal processes that scale support without creating bottlenecks
What We're Looking For
Technical Background
- 5+ years of professional experience as a software engineer with a focus on building complete solutions
- Proficiency in both frontend and backend development, preferably using Go and Node.js
- Strong skills in TypeScript and React (must have)
- Familiarity with GraphQL and API concepts (e.g., REST, gRPC, SOAP)
- Bonus: Experience with open-source software
Eager Learners
- You love understanding complex systems, even if it means diving deep into new topics like GraphQL Federation or API orchestration
- A "jack of all trades" personality: curious, adaptable, and excited to learn the breadth of our stack
Customer-Centric Mindset
- Strong communication skills to explain technical concepts clearly to both engineers and non-engineers
- Desire to help customers succeed while balancing hands-on engineering responsibilities
Team Players
- You thrive in remote teams and enjoy working closely with engineering and customer-facing teams
- You're a self-starter who knows how to prioritize tasks and doesn't need hand-holding
What Success Looks Like
- Customers feel supported, educated, and successful in implementing GraphQL Federation with Cosmo
- You've developed a strong foundation in WunderGraph's stack, solving customer issues efficiently and contributing to product improvements
- Customers renew and expand their use of Cosmo, thanks to your technical expertise and guidance
- Your teammates appreciate your collaborative spirit, and you help ease bottlenecks in engineering support
Why WunderGraph?
- Lean and Fast-Paced: Minimum overhead, maximum impact
- Growth Opportunity: Be part of a small, nimble team where you can make a big difference
- Hardware of Choice: Pick your preferred work setup
- Remote-First Culture: Work from anywhere, with a team that knows how to collaborate globally
- Competitive Compensation: We value your contributions and provide rewards accordingly
- Quarterly Team Retreats: Connect with teammates in person across the globe
- Discretionary PTO: Flexibility to take time off when needed
The Hiring Process
We keep the process streamlined and transparent:
- Intro call with our CTO or CCO to get to know you
- Small coding task or bug fix (1-2 hours) contributing to our open-source project
- Culture-fit call with the team
- Offer!
If you're ready to work on cutting-edge tech, solve meaningful challenges, and grow as a software engineer, apply now and join us in shaping the future of APIs!
