Meet WunderGraph Hub: GraphQL Federation's Missing Layer

About This Webinar

Why do schema changes take days, weeks, or even months in federated GraphQL?

In this video resource, Jens Neuse, Dustin Deus, and Nithin Kumar B break down why the real bottleneck today isn’t coding: it’s coordination across teams.

While federation solves composition and runtime, it leaves major gaps in design, governance, and ownership. The recording shows how WunderGraph Hub allows teams to design APIs visually, collaborate in real time, and avoid scattered communication across tools.

You’ll see how platform teams use Hub to design schema changes at the supergraph level before implementation, align ownership, and catch issues early: including a live demo of going from UI screenshot to query, detecting gaps, assigning subgraphs, and validating changes in real time.

Key Topics Covered

Why schema changes slow down: coordination overhead, ownership ambiguity, and fragmented workflows

The limitations of traditional federation workflows (subgraph-first design and late composition)

A new approach: designing APIs from what the consumer needs

The “dream query” workflow: define what you need first, then generate the schema

How to automatically derive composable subgraphs from supergraph changes

Demo walkthrough: explore a graph, create a new use case, detect missing fields, assign ownership, and validate changes

How Hub enables real-time collaboration, discussions, and governance directly on the schema

Q&A highlights: code-first vs schema-first, integrations, and roadmap

Who Should Watch

This webinar is ideal for:

Platform and infrastructure engineers working with distributed systems

API and GraphQL architects managing federated graphs

Frontend engineers and product teams defining API requirements

Engineering leaders dealing with cross-team coordination challenges

Organizations scaling GraphQL across multiple teams and services

Additional Resources