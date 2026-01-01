Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph

Join us at
apidays London

30 September – October 1
Convene Sancroft, St. Paul's
Get your ticket
The Zero-Click Economy

Orchestrating Agentic Finance and Embedded Invisible Banking

apidays London 2026 explores the technical and regulatory architecture required to support a world where APIs are the “legal and functional hands” of AI.

Autonomous Agents

The primary consumer of a bank's API is no longer a human with a mobile app: it is an Autonomous Agent acting on their behalf.

Agentic AI

Financial services are shifting from talking about money to moving it, from automated refinancing to real-time treasury management for SMEs.

Actionable Banking

Embedded finance operates as an invisible utility within agentic workflows, enabling APIs to execute financial actions directly.

WunderGraph is a proud sponsor of apidays London 2026.

3,000+
Participants
1,500+
Companies
100+
Sessions
100+
Speakers
Get Started

See you in London

30 September – October 1
Convene Sancroft, St. Paul's
Get your ticket
Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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