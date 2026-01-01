Join us atapidays London
30 September – October 1
The Zero-Click Economy
Orchestrating Agentic Finance and Embedded Invisible Banking
apidays London 2026 explores the technical and regulatory architecture required to support a world where APIs are the “legal and functional hands” of AI.
Autonomous Agents
The primary consumer of a bank's API is no longer a human with a mobile app: it is an Autonomous Agent acting on their behalf.
Agentic AI
Financial services are shifting from talking about money to moving it, from automated refinancing to real-time treasury management for SMEs.
Actionable Banking
Embedded finance operates as an invisible utility within agentic workflows, enabling APIs to execute financial actions directly.
WunderGraph is a proud sponsor of apidays London 2026.
3,000+
Participants
1,500+
Companies
100+
Sessions
100+
Speakers
Get Started
See you in London
30 September – October 1