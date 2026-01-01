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Connect · Router Plugins

Run integrations in-process with no extra infrastructure

Router Plugins run as local processes managed by the Router. The Go SDK includes an HTTP client, distributed tracing, and structured logging; TypeScript runs on Bun.

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HashiCorp go-plugin foundation. Fault isolation. Hot-reload.

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The problem

Separate subgraph services add overhead and latency

Every integration needs its own deployment pipeline, its own infrastructure, and its own network hop. That cost adds up before the first query runs.

Separate services mean separate deployments

Each integration needs its own CI/CD pipeline, container image, service mesh entry, and monitoring setup. That is significant overhead for what may be a thin adapter.

Network hops add latency

Every request from the Router to a remote subgraph crosses a network boundary. For latency-sensitive operations, that cost adds up per hop.

Observability requires manual wiring

Connecting distributed tracing and structured logging across custom subgraph implementations takes engineering time. Each service needs its own instrumentation.

Our solution

Plugins that run beside the Router

Router Plugins are separate processes that communicate with the Router via gRPC over IPC using HashiCorp's go-plugin framework. They run alongside the Router, not on the network. If a plugin crashes, the Router continues operating.

How Router Plugins integrate

  1. Scaffold the plugin with `wgc router plugin init`. The CLI generates the project with proto definitions and SDK wiring.

  2. Implement the plugin in Go or TypeScript (Bun). The Go SDK includes an HTTP client with middleware support, OpenTelemetry tracing, and structured logging. TypeScript plugins run on Bun without a bundled SDK.

  3. Build with `wgc router plugin build`. The CLI compiles and packages the plugin.

  4. The Router manages plugin lifecycle: startup, health checks, and hot-reload.

  5. Plugins communicate via gRPC over IPC. No network round trip. No separate deployment target.

  6. Push to the Cosmo Cloud Plugin Registry to deploy without re-deploying the Router.

One deployment unit. No extra infrastructure.

Router Plugins

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Deploy separate subgraph services for each integrationRun plugins alongside the Router with unified deployment
Manage multiple CI/CD pipelines and infrastructureSingle deployment unit with hot-reload support
Network latency between Router and subgraphsDirect inter-process communication for minimal latency
Varying subgraph framework quality and spec complianceStrongly-typed proto definitions guarantee correctness

SDK capabilities

Go SDK

  • HTTP client: fluent API with middleware support (auth, user-agent, custom headers), generic response handling, and automatic tracing integration.

  • Distributed tracing: OpenTelemetry-based with automatic context propagation from Router through plugins to downstream services.

  • Structured logging: integration with the Router's zap logger, context injection, and panic recovery with stack traces.

  • Health checks: built-in gRPC health check protocol support.

How Router Plugins work in Cosmo Router

01
CLI scaffolds proto and project.

Scaffold

Run `wgc router plugin init` to generate the plugin project. The CLI creates the protobuf definitions, SDK wiring, and project structure.

02
Go or TypeScript (Bun).

Build

Implement the plugin in Go or TypeScript (Bun). The Go SDK provides HTTP client with middleware, OpenTelemetry tracing, and structured logging. TypeScript plugins require the Bun runtime (v1.2.15+).

03
Fault isolation, hot-reload.

Register

The Router manages plugin lifecycle: startup, health checks, and hot-reload. Plugins communicate over gRPC IPC. If a plugin crashes, the Router continues operating.

04
Cloud registry or local.

Deploy

Push to the Cosmo Cloud Plugin Registry or run locally. No additional infrastructure required. The Router handles plugin discovery and activation.

Capabilities

What Router Plugins provide

In-process execution, built-in observability, and zero infrastructure overhead.

HashiCorp go-plugin foundation

Built on the same framework that powers HashiCorp Vault and Terraform. Proven in production at scale.

Go SDK: HTTP client, tracing, logging

HTTP client with middleware support, automatic OpenTelemetry tracing propagation, and structured logging that surfaces through the Router's logger. All in one SDK.

TypeScript (Bun) support

TypeScript plugins run via Bun. Install the Bun runtime (v1.2.15+) to build and run them.

Fault isolation

Plugins run as separate processes. If a plugin crashes, it does not bring down the Router.

Hot-reload without downtime

Update plugins without service interruption. The Router manages the plugin lifecycle including reload.

Cosmo Cloud Plugin Registry

Push plugins directly to the platform. Deploy plugin updates without re-deploying the Router.

Deploy your first Router Plugin

Scaffold with the CLI, implement in Go or TypeScript, run alongside the Router.

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FAQ

Router Plugins questions

Deep dive in the Router Plugins documentation.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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