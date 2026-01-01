Our solution

Router Plugins are separate processes that communicate with the Router via gRPC over IPC using HashiCorp's go-plugin framework. They run alongside the Router, not on the network. If a plugin crashes, the Router continues operating.

1 Scaffold the plugin with `wgc router plugin init`. The CLI generates the project with proto definitions and SDK wiring.

2 Implement the plugin in Go or TypeScript (Bun). The Go SDK includes an HTTP client with middleware support, OpenTelemetry tracing, and structured logging. TypeScript plugins run on Bun without a bundled SDK.

3 Build with `wgc router plugin build`. The CLI compiles and packages the plugin.

4 The Router manages plugin lifecycle: startup, health checks, and hot-reload.

5 Plugins communicate via gRPC over IPC. No network round trip. No separate deployment target.