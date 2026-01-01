Our solution

Independent services, any language

gRPC Services are independent microservices that communicate with the Cosmo Router over the network. Each service deploys, scales, and releases on its own schedule. Teams implement in any gRPC language.

How gRPC Services integrate

1 Write a GraphQL subgraph schema. Add `@connect__fieldResolver` directives for custom field resolution logic. 2 Run `wgc grpc-service generate` to produce Protocol Buffer definitions and type-safe service stubs. 3 Implement the gRPC service in any language: Python, Java, Go, C#, Node.js, Rust, and others. 4 Deploy the service anywhere with network connectivity to the Router: same cluster, different region, or a different cloud. 5 The Router discovers the service, connects over the network, and translates GraphQL operations to gRPC calls. 6 Field resolver requests batch automatically via DataLoader. No N+1 problems.

Any language. Any infrastructure. The Router connects them.