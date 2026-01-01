Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph

Connect · Overview

Add any backend to GraphQL Federation without a GraphQL server

Define a subgraph schema. Compile it to Protocol Buffers. Implement in any gRPC language. The Router handles query planning, batching, and response assembly.

Start FreeRead the Docs

Available onFreeProEnterprise

The problem

GraphQL Federation has a backend adoption problem

Backend teams must learn a query language, adopt specific server frameworks, and rewrite existing services. Most organizations cannot absorb that cost across every team at once.

Backend teams must learn GraphQL to join the graph

Every team that wants to contribute data to the supergraph needs GraphQL expertise, a compatible server library, and knowledge of Federation concepts. That is a significant adoption cost.

GraphQL library quality varies by language

Some ecosystems have poor or unmaintained GraphQL server libraries. Teams in Go, Java, or Rust may find their options limited or unreliable.

Legacy APIs need full rewrites to become subgraphs

REST, SOAP, and internal services have to be rebuilt from scratch to run as Apollo Federation subgraphs. Months of work per service, with no reuse of existing business logic.

Our solution

gRPC contracts instead of GraphQL servers

Cosmo Connect compiles GraphQL schemas into Protocol Buffer definitions. Backend teams implement gRPC service interfaces in their preferred language. The Router translates GraphQL operations to gRPC calls at runtime.

How it works, end to end

  1. Define an Apollo-compatible subgraph schema — the same schema you would use for a standard federation subgraph.

  2. Run the Cosmo CLI to compile the schema into Protocol Buffer definitions and a mapping configuration.

  3. Implement the generated gRPC service interfaces in any gRPC language: Go, Java, C#, Python, Rust, Node.js, and others.

  4. Connect the service to the Cosmo Router. No GraphQL framework required on the backend.

  5. The Router handles all GraphQL query planning, routes operations to gRPC calls, and batches requests via DataLoader.

  6. All Cosmo platform capabilities — breaking change detection, telemetry, governance — work automatically.

One schema. Any language. The Router handles the rest.

Cosmo Connect

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Backend teams must learn GraphQL to participate in federationTeams implement familiar gRPC contracts without GraphQL knowledge
Limited language options due to poor GraphQL library supportAny language with gRPC support can participate in the supergraph
Migrating legacy systems requires full GraphQL subgraph rewritesWrap existing APIs (REST, SOAP) without building full subgraphs
Each subgraph framework has varying spec compliance and qualityStrongly-typed proto definitions guarantee correct implementations

Deployment models

Two ways to connect

Router Plugins
Local processes managed by the Router. Go SDK, plus TypeScript on Bun (no bundled SDK). Lowest latency, unified deployment. Ideal for simple integrations.
gRPC Services
Independent microservices. Any gRPC language. Independent scaling and deployment. Team autonomy.

Both approaches are fully compatible with standard GraphQL subgraphs in the same federated graph.

How Cosmo Connect works

01
Standard GraphQL schema syntax.

Define

Write a standard Apollo-compatible subgraph schema. Entities, keys, and cross-service field resolution all work with the standard syntax.

02
CLI generates proto and stubs.

Compile

Run the Cosmo CLI to generate Protocol Buffer definitions and mapping configuration. Automatic code generation produces type-safe service stubs for your chosen language.

03
Any gRPC language.

Implement

Build the gRPC service in any gRPC language. Go, Java, C#, Python, Rust, and many others. No GraphQL knowledge required. Implement the generated interfaces.

04
DataLoader batching, no N+1.

Connect

The Router translates GraphQL operations into gRPC calls. DataLoader batches requests automatically. Breaking change detection, telemetry, and governance work out of the box.

Capabilities

What Cosmo Connect provides

Schema compilation, code generation, batching, and full federation compatibility in one toolchain.

Schema-first protobuf compilation

Define a GraphQL schema. The CLI compiles it to Protocol Buffer definitions and mapping config. No manual proto writing.

DataLoader batching built in

The Router batches gRPC requests automatically. N+1 problems are eliminated by default, unlike declarative approaches.

Hot-reload support

Update plugins without service interruption. The Router manages plugin lifecycle including hot-reloading.

Full Federation compatibility

Entities, keys, and cross-service field resolution work. Mix gRPC services and standard GraphQL subgraphs in the same federated graph.

Any gRPC language

Go, Java, C#, Python, Rust, Node.js, and any other language with a gRPC runtime.

AI-assisted code generation

Strongly-typed proto definitions give AI coding assistants a reliable foundation for generating adapter code from OpenAPI specs or example requests.

Start integrating your first backend

Define a schema, run the CLI, implement the gRPC service. No GraphQL server required.

Start FreeRead the Docs

FAQ

Cosmo Connect questions

Full details in the Cosmo Connect documentation.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
Platform Status →

© 2026 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON