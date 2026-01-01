Our solution

gRPC contracts instead of GraphQL servers

Cosmo Connect compiles GraphQL schemas into Protocol Buffer definitions. Backend teams implement gRPC service interfaces in their preferred language. The Router translates GraphQL operations to gRPC calls at runtime.

How it works, end to end

1 Define an Apollo-compatible subgraph schema — the same schema you would use for a standard federation subgraph. 2 Run the Cosmo CLI to compile the schema into Protocol Buffer definitions and a mapping configuration. 3 Implement the generated gRPC service interfaces in any gRPC language: Go, Java, C#, Python, Rust, Node.js, and others. 4 Connect the service to the Cosmo Router. No GraphQL framework required on the backend. 5 The Router handles all GraphQL query planning, routes operations to gRPC calls, and batches requests via DataLoader. 6 All Cosmo platform capabilities — breaking change detection, telemetry, governance — work automatically.

One schema. Any language. The Router handles the rest.